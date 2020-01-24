Coronavirus: officials confirm the second case of virus in the United States | USA news

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States on Friday confirmed a second US case of China's new coronavirus in a woman from Chicago, and said up to 63 potential cases were being investigated as the disease Sometimes mortal continues to spread Around the world.

Of the 63 people under investigation from 22 states, 11 have been negative so far, the CDC said in a conference call with journalists.

The news of the woman in Chicago infected with the virus that originated in Wuhan, China, followed the announcement earlier this week of a man from Washington state who was diagnosed with the virus after returning from Wuhan.

The newly discovered virus has killed 26 people and infected more than 800. Most cases and all deaths so far have been in China, where officials have imposed severe restrictions on travel and public gatherings.

The virus has created the alarm, but there are still many unknowns surrounding it, how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads among people. It can cause pneumonia, which has been fatal in some cases.

"The CDC believes that the immediate risk to the American public is low at this time, but the situation continues to evolve rapidly," said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC.

There are likely to be more cases in the United States, he added.

More than 2,000 returning travelers had been examined at airports in the United States. China has issued mass travel bans in the most affected sections of that country to try to stop the spread of the virus. For now, CDC said it will maintain its review process at five US airports. UU., But that will reassess your need.

Dr. Julie Gerberding, an executive at Merck & Co who was director of the CDC during the 2003 SARS outbreak, said it is too early to predict the course of the disease.

"I warn about not drawing premature conclusions about the seriousness of this because the epidemic is still developing," he said in a telephone interview.

"As we learn basically from each new outbreak, we don't know where it will end until I get there."

The 60-year-old from Chicago had traveled to Wuhan in December and returned on January 13.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said in a conference call that the woman is in stable condition and remains in an unidentified Chicago hospital primarily for infection control purposes.

She had not taken public transportation and was not sick when she traveled, Arwady said.

A few days after arriving home, the patient began to feel bad and called ahead to alert her doctor about her illness. The doctor asked about her travel history, quickly put a mask on the patient and directed her to a hospital with infection control capability, Arwady said.

Hospital staff performed a complete clinical examination and worked with public health officials to organize tests for the new coronavirus in the CDC.

Dr. Michael Ison, an infectious disease expert at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, who is not caring for the patient, said the announcement of the second case in the United States means the system is working. "I don't think the severity of the threat has changed," he said.

At a local press conference, Arwady said the health risk of Chicago residents remains low, adding that it is not necessary for people to change their behavior in any way.

The World Health Organization said Thursday that the virus is an "emergency in China,quot;, but failed to declare it a global health emergency.