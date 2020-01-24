Coronavirus Live updates: travel restrictions apply to millions as the death toll increases to 26

The death toll increases when millions are trapped in confinement.

Authorities dramatically expanded travel closures in central China on Thursday, essentially accusing more than 22 million residents of containing a deadly virus that is overwhelming hospitals and fueling fears of a pandemic.

The new limits, abruptly decreed before the holidays of the Lunar New Year, China's busiest travel season, were an extraordinary step that underlined the deepest fears of the ruling communist party over the outbreak of a poorly understood coronavirus.

Chinese health authorities reported Friday that there have been 26 deaths from and 830 cases of the coronavirus, a sharp increase.

The death toll increased by more than half a dozen in 24 hours, while the number of confirmed cases increased by more than 200.