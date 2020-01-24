Coronavirus Live updates: travel restrictions apply to millions as the death toll increases to 26

The death toll increases when millions are trapped in confinement.
Authorities dramatically expanded travel closures in central China on Thursday, essentially accusing more than 22 million residents of containing a deadly virus that is overwhelming hospitals and fueling fears of a pandemic.
The new limits, abruptly decreed before the holidays of the Lunar New Year, China's busiest travel season, were an extraordinary step that underlined the deepest fears of the ruling communist party over the outbreak of a poorly understood coronavirus.
Chinese health authorities reported Friday that there have been 26 deaths from and 830 cases of the coronavirus, a sharp increase.
The death toll increased by more than half a dozen in 24 hours, while the number of confirmed cases increased by more than 200.
On Thursday morning, authorities imposed a travel block in Wuhan, the industrial city in the epicenter of the outbreak. The airlines canceled hundreds of flights to Wuhan, leaving thousands of people stranded. Later in the day, officials said they would also stop public transportation in the nearby cities of Huanggang, Ezhou, Zhijiang and Chibi, which together house more than nine million residents. And by Friday, the restrictions had been extended to Xiantao, Qianjiang and Enshi, three other cities that include large rural populations.
Two deaths outside the epicenter of the virus have been confirmed.
A patient died in Hebei Province, more than 600 miles north of Wuhan, after contracting the coronavirus, provincial authorities announced Thursday.
Another death was confirmed in Heilongjiang, a province near the Russian border more than 1,500 miles from Wuhan.
The disease had also been diagnosed in patients in Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and the United States.
In Wuhan, a city of 11 million inhabitants where the outbreak began, anxiety and anger prevailed as troubled residents crowded into hospitals and medical workers teams in hazardous materials suits sought to identify those infected.
The hospitals in Wuhan make urgent appeals for supplies and help.
Hospitals and medical workers in the center of the outbreak made urgent appeals for supplies, as stocks of surgical masks and other equipment quickly flew off the shelves.
"Shortage of medical supplies, ask for help!" Wuhan Children's Hospital said Thursday in a post about Weibo, a Chinese social network.
The hospital requested donations of surgical masks, disposable garments, protective glasses and gloves.
Several other hospitals, including Hubei General Hospital, Wuhan University Renmin Hospital and Wuhan Central Hospital published similar notices.
The central government on Thursday acknowledged severe pressure on resources, and the Ministry of Finance announced an urgent allocation of one billion renminbi, some $ 144 million, for epidemic prevention and control work.
The state media also published reports of people who volunteered to help ease the pressure on health workers.
Young doctors at the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University volunteered to take additional shifts or to take care of colleagues with children, state television channel CCTV reported.
A team of 30 volunteers in Wuhan has mobilized to take doctors to and from hospitals, while others have offered to help the local Red Cross answer phone calls and publish requests for help from hospitals, according to a report. from the China Business Journal.
Reports were contributed by Chris Buckley, Javier Hernández, Vivian Wang, Austin Ramzy, Elaine Yu, Tiffany May, Russell Goldman, Gillian Wong, Paulina Villegas, Steven Lee Myers, Denise Grady, Karen Zraick, Roni Caryn Rabin, Carl Zimmer and Rick Gladstone Amber Wang, Albee Zhang, Claire Fu, Elsie Chen, Yiwei Wang and Zoe Mou contributed to the investigation.