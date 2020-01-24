Coronavirus, Impeachment, Isabel dos Santos: Your Friday Briefing

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
Good Morning.
We are covering the impacts of a viral epidemic in China, the democratic strategy in President Trump's impeachment trial and a historical ruling on Violence in Myanmar
Outbreak upsets China and scares markets
In China, today the very important Lunar New Year holiday begins, but The outbreak of a deadly virus is overwhelming hospitals and provoking fears of a pandemic similar to that caused by SARS, a similar disease that originated in China in 2002 and killed more than 800 people worldwide.
Here are the The latest updates and a map of where the virus has spread, which killed at least 26 people and made more than 600 people sick in Asia.
World Health Organization experts said Thursday it was too early to declare the outbreak as an international health emergency, even when China took the seemingly unprecedented measure of keeping millions of people in Wuhan and nearby cities in a blockade of travel.
Looking to the future: The outbreak has diminished the growth prospects for the second largest economy in the world during what is normally a busy spending season. Financial markets fell in Asia on Thursday, led by a sharp decline in stocks in China.
Details: Many of the first 18 victims were men who were of legal age and had underlying health problems. But 18 was the first to die outside the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus.
Go deeper: Wuhan, with a population of 11 million, is an industrial and manufacturing center that represents the rise of China as a world economic power. Here is a video of the city to the limit.
Solemnity and politics in Jerusalem
Prince Charles of Great Britain will meet today in Bethlehem with Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, immediately after an event in Jerusalem that marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp in Auschwitz.
Speaking days before Monday's anniversary, world leaders at the event discussed the importance of remembering the Holocaust and speaking against anti-Semitism. Some also took the opportunity to earn political points in Iran.
Why this matters: The presence of several world leaders in the largest political meeting in Israel was a public relations blessing for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, who is campaigning before the March elections, even while awaiting trial on corruption charges.
The strategy of the Democrats on the political trial
Democrats from the House of Representatives are expected to conclude their initial arguments today in President Trump's political trial by arguing that he obstructed Congress by hiding his behavior and retaining documents and witnesses. Here is a summary of our Last coverage of political trial.
On Thursday, Democrats tried to refute Trump's claims that he was simply trying to eradicate corruption in Ukraine when he tried to recruit officials in that country to investigate the former vice president. Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who were part of the board of a Ukrainian energy company.
Analysis: Raising the Bidens is risky for the Democrats, writes our correspondent in Congress, because some Republicans threaten to call them as witnesses.
Related: Witnesses have not yet been allowed in the trial, but Democrats are essentially using Trump as one, citing their surprisingly unfiltered public comments about Ukraine and other issues.
Whats Next: Trump's lawyers are scheduled to begin presenting their initial arguments on Saturday, and the trial could end before the president's speech on the State of the Union on February 4. But if senators vote to cite witnesses and documents, it could go until February.
Climate change and the banking sector.
Climate change is expected to have a prominent place in a strategic review that the European Central Bank started on Thursday. On the same day that an umbrella organization for the world's central banks warned that the problem could lead to the next global financial crisis.
Christine Lagarde, E.C.B. President, acknowledged on Thursday that some members of his governing council questioned whether fighting climate change was a job of the central bank. Even so, he added, "I am also aware of the danger of doing nothing."
Why this matters: According to some estimates, global gross domestic product could fall by almost a quarter by the end of the century due to the effects of climate change.
Analysis: "Do you think the subprime crisis in 2008 was bad?", Writes our business correspondent. "Imagine a real estate crisis caused by rising sea levels and coastal flooding that makes thousands of square miles of land uninhabitable or useless for agriculture."
Related: Business and political leaders made a series of commitments on carbon emissions at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week. But few provided details on how companies could make a rapid transition from a fossil fuel economy.
If you have 45 minutes, it's worth it
9/11, the F.B.I. and the Saudi connection
In a case that divided the F.B.I., agents spent years trying to understand Saudi Arabia's connections with the worst terrorist attack in US history.
Now, a joint investigation of The Times Magazine and ProPublica explores what some agents discovered: a series of missed opportunities by the agency to solve questions about the link between one of Washington's closest allies and the attack.
This is what else is happening.
Rules for Rohingya: The International Court of Justice in The Hague said Thursday that Myanmar must take measures to protect Rohingya Muslims after what many experts have called a genocide campaign by the country's security forces along the border with Bangladesh
The storm moves north: A major storm that killed 10 people in Spain and left hundreds of thousands of residents temporarily without power was moving north on Thursday, activating weather alerts for parts of France.
Charges for poisoning: Bulgarian prosecutors announced charges against three Russian spies on Thursday, accusing them of using poison in a failed attempt to "deliberately kill,quot; a leading arms dealer, his son and an executive in 2015. A Times investigation last month identified the suspects as agents of an elite military unit involved in the poisoning of a Russian spy in Britain in 2018.
Angola Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of the country's former president, will face charges after an investigation into the misappropriation of millions of funds from the state oil company, which she once directed. A banker who managed the company's account was found dead at his home in Lisbon in what was probably suicide, a police source said.
Metro chief resigns: Andy Byford, a nerd of the self-described subway of Great Britain that has worked in the transit networks of London, Sydney and Toronto, resigned as head of the state agency that manages the underground trains of New York City. He had quarreled with the state governor over plans to fix a main line between Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Snapshot: Above, an exhibition of Benin's Bronzes in the British Museum in London. The artifacts were looted by British troops in the 19th century, but two British policemen have They made their mission to return them.
What we are reading: This profile of Lizzo in Rolling Stone "reveals how hard the Grammy-nominated singer fought to become a new kind of superstar," Remy Tumin writes on the Briefings team, and only the photos make it worth reading.
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Pasta alla vodka is a 30-minute dinner that leaves enough time to make a salad and serve a glass of wine. Skip the bacon to be vegetarian.
Watch: "The Gentlemen,quot;, the latest film by British director Guy Ritchie, features villains and supervillains, crimes and punishments, winks and schtick happy with splashes, writes our film critic.
Smarter life: Our Climate Fwd: the newsletter generally gives us weekly advice on something you can do for the environment, but this week your team is analyzing the big picture.
And now for the backstory in …
The diet of political judgment
Of the many rules that govern President Trump's political trial in the Senate, there is nothing more incongruous than the food and drink allowed on the floor during marathon procedures: water, milk and candy. That's.
The candy desk tradition began in 1965 with Senator George Murphy, a sweet-hearted Republican from California, and in recent years has been controlled by lawmakers in Pennsylvania, which has the largest confectionery industry in the country. Their currently stocked with Hershey bars with almonds, Rolo candies, Milky Ways, 3 Musketeer bars, Palmer Peanut Butter Cups and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews.
As for drinks, only water is allowed, either still or with gas, although a book of legislative norms refers to a legislator who was he was allowed to order a glass of milk in 1966. Unfortunately for all those involved in the procedures, which have so far taken place for some very long days, coffee is not allowed.
