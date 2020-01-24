Coronavirus, Impeachment, Isabel dos Santos: Your Friday Briefing

Here are the The latest updates and a map of where the virus has spread, which killed at least 26 people and made more than 600 people sick in Asia.

World Health Organization experts said Thursday it was too early to declare the outbreak as an international health emergency, even when China took the seemingly unprecedented measure of keeping millions of people in Wuhan and nearby cities in a blockade of travel.

Looking to the future: The outbreak has diminished the growth prospects for the second largest economy in the world during what is normally a busy spending season. Financial markets fell in Asia on Thursday, led by a sharp decline in stocks in China.

Details: Many of the first 18 victims were men who were of legal age and had underlying health problems. But 18 was the first to die outside the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus.

Go deeper: Wuhan, with a population of 11 million, is an industrial and manufacturing center that represents the rise of China as a world economic power. Here is a video of the city to the limit.