Commemorating the victims of the "Gay Purge,quot; of Canada

One of the most extraordinary things about the "gay purge,quot; of Canadian public servants, members of the armed forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police is that it continued until 1992. That was a quarter of a century after Pierre Elliott Trudeau, then justice minister, declared that "there is no place for the state in the dormitories of the nation,quot; when he presented the legislation that repealed the laws of the nation that prohibit homosexuality.
This week, the National Capital Commission, the federal agency responsible for parks, monuments and public spaces in the Ottawa area, agreed to deliver a large plot of land west of Parliament Hill to LGBTQ2 + National Monument.
An apology is made just over two years ago by Justin Trudeau, the current Prime Minister and son of Pierre Elliott Trudeau, to an estimated 9,000 people who lost their jobs and who, in some cases, were imprisoned due to their sexual orientation. It is believed that several of them committed suicide.
The monument is being financed with money from a fund of up to 25 million Canadian dollars that the government established in 2018 by resolving class action lawsuits filed by members of the armed forces and the Mounties, as well as other public servants who were harassed, discriminated against or fired for his sexual orientation.
The program was almost as strange as it was painful. It emerged in the 1950s from the general paranoia of the Cold War. The Mounties established a special unit on the theory that the Soviet Union could blackmail gays and lesbians to reveal government secrets. Officers conducted surveillance of gay bars throughout Canada and used threats and intimidation to obtain the names of gay men and lesbians in the government. The police force even worked with a psychologist in a failed, almost ridiculous attempt to build a homosexuality detector known as "the fruit machine. "
There have been no cases of government employees, members of Mounties or military who have given something to the Soviets for fear that their sexual orientation will be exposed.
I went to the future site of the monument with Michelle Douglas. She is now the executive director of the LGBT Purge Fund, but perhaps she is best known as the woman who defended herself and ended the purge.
After studying law at Carleton University in Ottawa, Douglas decided to go into law enforcement. The military police service was the first organization to accept his request, and was soon in officer training.
Finally, Ms. Douglas was assigned to the special investigation unit of the military police and based in Toronto. His duties included executing the gay purge for the armed forces.
One day, her boss put her in an unmarked police car and took her to a motel near Toronto Pearson International Airport. She was interrogated for two days and tested for a polygraph.
“Many of the military policemen who interrogated me were simply cruel. Some expressed a strange and prurious interest in the sexual life of homosexuals as well, ”he told me on Friday. “The people I met were absolutely jealous about it. They seemed not only to embrace politics, but they wanted to demonize, mock and humiliate anyone who they suspected was homosexual. ”
In 1989 she was fired for "not being advantageously employable due to homosexuality,quot; and quickly filed a lawsuit. His victory in court three years later ended the purge.
There are many steps left before the international design competition for the monument begins, as well as the public consultations that will follow any proposal. But Ms. Douglas said the 8 million Canadian dollar project will be completed in 2024.
Whatever its form, Mrs. Douglas's vision is that the monument will be both a place for meetings, whether for celebration or protest, or as a memorial site.
Despite his treatment by the military, Douglas had a successful 30-year career in public service and recently retired as director of international relations in the Department of Justice.
But she said the purge ruined the lives of many people and that the men were disproportionately among the victims.
"There are far fewer men than we expected to see as part of this class action," he said. “Many committed suicide. Some were lost by H.I.V. or AIDS, and some returned to the closet in shame. And therefore, it is a disproportionate number of women survivors of the purge. "
