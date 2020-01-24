Commemorating the victims of the "Gay Purge,quot; of Canada

%MINIFYHTML1d2cd3b4766440ff49bf8cf72be5e89a13% %MINIFYHTML1d2cd3b4766440ff49bf8cf72be5e89a14%

The monument is being financed with money from a fund of up to 25 million Canadian dollars that the government established in 2018 by resolving class action lawsuits filed by members of the armed forces and the Mounties, as well as other public servants who were harassed, discriminated against or fired for his sexual orientation.

The program was almost as strange as it was painful. It emerged in the 1950s from the general paranoia of the Cold War. The Mounties established a special unit on the theory that the Soviet Union could blackmail gays and lesbians to reveal government secrets. Officers conducted surveillance of gay bars throughout Canada and used threats and intimidation to obtain the names of gay men and lesbians in the government. The police force even worked with a psychologist in a failed, almost ridiculous attempt to build a homosexuality detector known as "the fruit machine. "

There have been no cases of government employees, members of Mounties or military who have given something to the Soviets for fear that their sexual orientation will be exposed.

I went to the future site of the monument with Michelle Douglas. She is now the executive director of the LGBT Purge Fund, but perhaps she is best known as the woman who defended herself and ended the purge.