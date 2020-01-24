Coco Gauff surprises Naomi Osaka in the third round of the Australian Open | Tennis news

Coco Gauff until the last 16 of the Australian Open in his tournament debut





Coco Gauff surprised Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open

American teenager Coco Gauff produced a performance for all ages to knock out the defending champion of the Australian Open, Naomi Osaka, on Friday.

The 15-year-old has already made headlines around the world, but none of her achievements so far could be compared to this, as she disarmed one of the best players in the world at Rod Laver Arena.

Gauff showed how far he has come since Osaka produced a complete performance to defeat her by losing three games at the US Open while completing a surprising success of 6-3, 6-4.

Gauff was surprised by his achievement, saying: "Two years ago I lost the first round in juniors, and now I'm here. This is crazy."

"He told me one point at a time and kept fighting because you never know what happens on this court."

"I'm at Rod Laver Arena, I can't believe this."

She was rock solid and took advantage of an error display of Osaka, who became the third former Australian Open winner to retire after Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki, who won the title in 2017 and 2018, lost their respective Melbourne Park games before. on day.

Gauff is in the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the second time in his career, after reaching the same stage in Wimbledon in his main debut last year.

