Christian McCaffrey talks about the future of Panthers with Matt Rhule, Joe Brady and Cam Newton

Christian McCaffrey is coming from the best season of his career, and believes that changes in Carolina will lead to even greater success in 2020 and beyond.

McCaffrey, who partnered with USAA and the Marine Corps Association and Foundation (MCA & F) to give an active military member two tickets to the Super Bowl on January 22, will have a new coach at Matt Rhule and a new offensive coordinator at Joe Brady McCaffrey hopes that will lead to better results if quarterback Cam Newton returns in 2020.

McCaffrey led the NFL with 2,392 multi-use yards in 2018, and joined Roger Craig (1985) and Marshall Faulk (1999) as the third total player of at least 1,000 yards on the ground and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. . The Panthers, however, are 23-25 ​​in that period, and replaced Ron Rivera, who was fired in early December, with Baylor coach Matt Rhule, this offseason.

McCaffrey said his low season strength coaches and Baylor players contacted him after hiring. McCaffrey saw Rhule's press conference and confirmed those reports.

"He said everything anyone wanted to hear," McCaffrey told Sporting News. "His past and his curriculum speak for themselves. He took two teams of 1-11 and turned them into seasons of 10 victories in schools where, we will call him for what he is, difficult to do at that time, especially with Baylor with what I was going there. I'm excited to have him on board. "

McCaffrey shared the same sentiment with the new offensive coordinator Joe Brady, the former Saints pass game coordinator who helped renew the LSU offensive in 2019. The Tigers won the college football game in a 42- victory. 25 against Clemson, and McCaffrey is excited to work within that scheme.

"There is a professional-style offensive, there is an extended offensive and there are coaches who get the best out of their players," McCaffrey said. "I think Coach Brady has a great ability to do that, and you saw him with this year's team."

"He uses his players and puts them in position to succeed," McCaffrey said. "For some reason, that is more difficult than it seems. He will know how to use us in the best possible way. That is what excites me most."

The only other question concerns the situation of the team quarterback. Former No. 1 team Cam Newton played in just two games last season and has fought foot and shoulder injuries in the past three seasons. Newton will be a free agent without restrictions in 2021.

"As of now, Cam is on our team," McCaffrey said. "For me, that's my type. I've been lucky to play with him for three years. Unfortunately, he had to deal with some injuries. When Cam is healthy and at his best, he's an incredibly fun guy to play with." "

McCaffrey believes that the newly discovered structure and approach will help the Panthers in the long term.

"If you look at the San Francisco 49ers, a couple of years ago they were among the worst teams for three years in a row," McCaffrey said. "They are playing for a Super Bowl now. It's having confidence in the plan and confidence in the team's leadership. If you have that, then good things will happen."

McCaffrey partnered with USAA and MCA & F to grant a Super Bowl trip to Sgt. Major Luis "Chino,quot; Leiva and a guest. Leiva joined the U.S. Marine Corps. UU. In 1990 and has been deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan during his time in the army. McCaffrey will meet with Leiva and other military members at the USAA Loung Service Salute on January 31 and February 1 in Miami.

"It is something very small to do, but it is something we hope that in the future we can do not only for one but for more people," McCaffrey said. "I have the opportunity to meet veterans and active duty members. Being able to choose their brains and see where their heads are and translate it to what I do is something very fun for me."