Chris Brown presents a new tattoo on his hand inspired by his son Aeko

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Beautiful People & # 39; A huge colorful tattoo is made of a futuristic portrait of your child's face that is similar to the illustration of a comic book project.

Up News Info –

Chris Brown He has added a special design to his body arts collection. On Thursday, January 23, the "Beautiful People" singer turned to Instagram to present a new and colorful tattoo, which honors her baby Aeko Catori Brown, on the back of her left hand.

While he didn't offer any details about the design of his new ink, the former boyfriend of Rihanna He uploaded a short clip showing a huge colorful tattoo of a futuristic portrait of the son he shares with the model Ammika Harris. He labeled Los Angeles tattoo artist, Ivana Belakova, in the subtitles section of the clip.

<br />

Ivana herself used her own photo-sharing platform to share three publications related to Breezy's new tattoo. One presented the same clip published by the creator of hits "Kiss Kiss", while another saw her posing with him with her hand around her shoulders. Along with that, he wrote: "Grateful for my artistic collaboration with this legend @chrisbrownofficial." A third saw her label it as "wall of legends."

<br />

<br />

Breezy's new ink design itself seemed to have been inspired by a fake comic book cover that he shared with his followers on social media days before. On Monday, January 20, he produced a colorful illustration of his daughter, Royalty Brown, 5, and his two-month-old son by artist James Haunt. "NEXT GENERATION! #ROROandAEKO #proudfatherofSUPERHEROES", subtitled the publication.

<br />

Baby Aeko was not the only child Breezy honored with a tattoo on his body. In 2016, the singer of "No Guidance" has permanently recorded the face of Royalty, whom he shares with his ex Nia GuzmanTo his back. In a publication that has been removed since then, it could be seen taking a seat in a tattoo artist's chair to do the design. Another, who was also eliminated, saw the giant ink closely.