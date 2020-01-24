China fights the outbreak of coronavirus: all the latest updates | China news

China has intensified its response to a new outbreak of coronavirus which has killed 26 people and infected at least 830, placing restrictions in 10 cities of the province in the center of the outbreak.

More than 20.5 million people live in the affected cities, some of which have suspended public transport amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel through the Lunar New Year.

Health authorities around the world are taking steps to prevent a global pandemic, with cases reported in Japan, Thailand, South Korea and the United States.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized that respiratory disease is an emergency in China, but said it is too early to declare a global health emergency.

Here are the latest updates:

Friday, January 24

China rushes to build a 1,000-bed hospital in Wuhan

China is rushing to build a new hospital in 10 days to treat patients with the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, state media reported.

The installation of 1,000 beds and 25,000 square feet is expected to be in use before February 3 to meet the growing number of patients.

In 2003, China erected a hospital in the rural suburbs of Beijing in just one week to serve an increasing number of patients suffering from SARS.

Shanghai Disneyland will close

Shanghai Disneyland Resort will be closed starting Saturday to help prevent the spread of the virus, said the theme park operator.

"In response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak and to ensure the health and safety of our guests and Casts, Shanghai Disney Resort is temporarily closing Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown," he said on his website.

"We will continue to monitor the situation carefully and … we will announce the reopening date after confirmation."

China is on a seven-day Lunar New Year holiday starting Friday, a period in which Shanghai Disney Park would generally be full of tourists.

The regional airline cancels flights to and from Wuhan

AirAsia, one of Asia's leading regional airlines, canceled all flights to and from Wuhan City on Friday, following the Chinese government's decision to close the city.

"The measure aims to help control the current situation of the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan's novel and meet the requirements of the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC)," the airline said in a statement.

According to the Reuters news agency, at least 10 cities around Wuhan have also been blocked, as the government tries to stop the spread of the disease.

China confirms 830 cases of coronavirus, with 25 deaths

The number of cases of infected patients has increased to 830, while the number of deaths from the virus has reached 26, announced the National Health Commission.

Meanwhile, another city near Wuhan stopped transport on Friday and closed the river bridge as the country intensified efforts to contain the disease.

Huangshi City in Hubei Province announced that transportation routes and a ferry terminal closed at 0200 GMT on Friday.

In total, at least 10 cities have already been ordered at closing.

Singapore PM: Wuhan virus does not appear to be as deadly as SARS

Singapore's prime minister said the city-state is well prepared to deal with Wuhan's coronavirus, adding that it did not appear to be as deadly as the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) pandemic.

On Thursday, Singapore confirmed its first case of the coronavirus strain, which originated in China, and said another case tested positively.

Singapore suffered 33 deaths due to SARS, which makes it one of the most affected countries outside of China.

"We are well prepared, because we have been preparing for such a situation since we discussed SARS in 2003," Lee Hsien Loong said in an annual Chinese New Year address.

"MOH (Ministry of Health) has now activated plans to counteract the spread of the virus, which so far does not appear to be as deadly as SARS."

Japan and South Korea confirm new cases of Wuhan virus

Japan confirmed a second case of infection with China's new coronavirus, the health ministry said.

The infection was confirmed in a man in his 40s who lives in Wuhan, the Chinese city in the center of the outbreak, and traveled to Japan, the health ministry said in a statement.

The man, who arrived in Japan on Sunday, is currently hospitalized, the ministry said.

South Korea also confirmed the second case of coronavirus that originated in China, according to the country's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Read all the previous updates here.