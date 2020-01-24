China fights the outbreak of coronavirus: all the latest updates | China news

%MINIFYHTMLc19e3a9eb41cddd04473a75b81914d4611% %MINIFYHTMLc19e3a9eb41cddd04473a75b81914d4612%

China has intensified its response to a new outbreak of coronavirus which has killed 41 people and infected at least 1,287 until Saturday, impose restrictions on 13 cities, including 12 in the province of Hubei, the center of the outbreak.

At least 36 million people live in the affected cities, some of which have suspended public transport for fear that the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel through the Lunar New Year.

Plus:

Health authorities around the world are taking steps to prevent a global pandemic, with cases reported in Japan, Thailand, South Korea and the United States.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized that respiratory disease, dating back to the city of Wuhan, is an emergency in China. But WHO said it is too early to declare it a global health emergency.

Here are the latest updates:

Saturday, January 25

The Chinese city of Haikou will begin centralized observation for all Hubei tourists

The Chinese government announced on Saturday that the southern city of Haikou will begin a 14-day centralized medical observation for all tourists from Hubei Province, the center of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The government said the order will begin at noon, local time, on Saturday, January 25.

Earlier on Saturday, Beijing announced that the death toll from the outbreak reached 41, with confirmed cases that increased to 1,287.

