China expands blockage of the coronavirus outbreak and speeds up the hospital | China news

China has expanded its blockade against the new deadly virus to 36 million people unprecedented, as it is quick to build a prefabricated 1,000-bed hospital for victims, as the outbreak covered the Lunar New Year, the biggest and most festive holiday from the country.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide increased sharply to more than 850, with at least 26 deaths reported in China.

Plus:

Meanwhile, France announced two cases of the virus, the first in Europe. And the United States reported its second case, which involves a Chicago woman in her 60s who was hospitalized after returning from China.

In China, transportation was closed in Wuhan, home of 11 million people and epicenter of the outbreak, and in at least 12 other cities in the central Chinese province of Hubei, which covers a larger population than New York, London, Paris and Moscow together.

What we know so far about the coronavirus

The authorities of Beijing and other Chinese cities canceled many public celebrations and other events that mark the Lunar New Year, which is celebrated on Saturday.

The hospitals in Wuhan dealt with an avalanche of patients and lack of supplies. The videos circulating online showed crowds of frantic people with masks lined up for exams, and some complained that their relatives were rejected in hospitals that were in capacity.

Authorities in Wuhan and elsewhere have placed orders for medications, disinfection equipment, masks, glasses, gowns and other protective equipment.

"I don't think this virus has been properly controlled," a woman in Beijing told Scott Heidler of Al Jazeera. "I'm very afraid of getting infected."

New hospital in 10 days

Wuhan authorities said they are quickly building a new hospital to face the crisis, which will be completed before February 3.

It will be modeled at a SARS hospital that was built in Beijing in just six days during the SARS outbreak.

The severity of the crisis remained an open question.

It was not clear how lethal the virus is, or even if it is as dangerous as the common flu, which kills tens of thousands of people every year in the United States alone.

Scientists say it is also unclear whether it spreads as easily as SARS, its genetic cousin, which also originated in China and killed about 800 people in 2002-2003.

Coronavirus: Images of the hospital in Wuhan

The rapid rise in reported deaths and illnesses does not necessarily mean that the crisis is getting worse. Instead, it could reflect better monitoring and notification of the newly discovered virus, whose symptoms may initially resemble those of the cold and the flu, including cough, fever and difficulty breathing, but may worsen pneumonia.

"It is still too early to draw conclusions about the severity of the virus because at the beginning of any outbreak one would focus more on serious cases," said Tarik Jasarevic, a spokesman for the World Health Organization in Geneva.

"And then maybe we are missing some mild cases because people will just be a little sick and won't have to be examined. And they will recover."

Tourism hit during the holiday season

With authorities fearful that public gatherings accelerate the spread of the virus, temples closed their doors while the Forbidden City of Beijing, Shanghai Disneyland and other important tourist destinations were closed.

People canceled restaurant reservations before the Lunar New Year, usually a time for family reunions, tourism trips, fireworks and other festivities in the country of 1.4 billion people.

The bustling streets, shopping centers and other public spaces of Wuhan were silent on day two of its closure, and the masks were mandatory in public.

Buyers emptied store shelves, stocking for what could be a prolonged period of isolation. Karaoke bars, cinemas and Internet cafes were closed throughout the region.

While most of the deaths have been elderly patients, a 36-year-old man in Hubei died Thursday.

The vast majority of cases have been in Wuhan or in the surrounding area or in people involved who visited the city or had personal connections with infected people.

About two dozen cases in total have been confirmed outside of mainland China, most of them in Asia, Hong Kong, Macao, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Many countries are evaluating travelers from China and isolating anyone with symptoms.

The Chinese authorities have not said how long the city closures will last.

Recalling the initial cover-up of the SARS government, many Chinese suspect the numbers of cases reported by officials. The authorities have promised transparency.

The Chinese cabinet, the State Council, announced that it will gather information on government departments that have failed to respond to the outbreak, including "delays, concealment and underreporting of the epidemic."

The annual program of the Spring Festival Gala of the state-owned CCTV network, which attracted more than one billion viewers last year, paid tribute to the medical workers who fought the outbreak.

"Please believe in China," the hosts said. "With the most transparent public information … on the battle front of the epidemic, we will definitely win."