Charles Barkley scoffed at omitting Khris Middleton from his All-Star reservations | NBA News

Charles Barkley's decision to leave Milwaukee Bucks guard / forward Khris Middleton off his Eastern Eastern Conference reserve list was seen with a mockery of Shaquille O & # 39; Neal and Kenny Smith.

After the Eastern Conference Star Game participants were announced on the show, Inside panelists, along with host Ernie Johnson, listed their seven reservations.

While the four agreed to include Miami Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, Barkley's decision to skip Middleton, a scorer of 19.5 points per game in a team with the best record in the league 39-6 when choosing Two players: Derrick Rose and Andre Drummond: The Detroit Pistons of 17 wins sparked a reaction from O & # 39; Neal and Smith.

"They only lost six games and do you think one of them (starter Giannis Antetokounmpo) is good enough to be part of the All-Star team?" asked incredulously Smith.

"Normally I would have chosen Khris Middleton, but in my opinion he lost a lot of time, so I didn't reward him," Barkley said.

Middleton missed a seven-game stretch due to injury in November, a fraction of the 45 games Milwaukee has played this season.

"Just say you made a mistake, Chuck," reprimanded O & # 39; Neal. "He's having his best year."

"He is shooting at a high (percentage) of his career and scoring almost 20 (points) per night," Johnson said.

"I've thought about that a lot," said Barkley. "Can't I have my own opinion?"















Barkley then tried to explain his Eastern Conference reservation selections, but was interrupted before he could finish.

"Bam Adebayo, easy. Ben Simmons has been playing very well. Derrick Rose is the comeback player of the year easily. I have Andre Drummond, he's a great talent …"

"You have two Pistons from a 17-28 team," Johnson intervened.

"We have a Star Game opener (Trae Young) from a team that has won 11 games," Barkley replied. "I have no problem with Middleton, but I don't think it has been as good as it has been for the past two years. I'm not changing anything!"

O & # 39; Neal had the last word: "Didn't you choose Middleton? You should be ashamed of yourself, Chuck."

Click on the video at the top of the page to see the full exchange and tell us your reservations for the East All-Star Conference in the comment box below.

