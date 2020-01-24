Channing Tatum and Jessie J seal their reconciliation with a kiss

Channing Tatum Y Jessie JLove is the real deal.
Days after E! News reported exclusively that the Mike Magic The star and the British pop singer got back together after a brief break, Channing took Instagram with a new photo of the duo. "I'm going to see this unicorn sing tonight. Then we'll put it in! Horns out!" Channing blatantly captioned Jessie's snapshot kissing her cheek.
Channing and Jessie were together for more than a year when they decided to leave at the end of 2019. But as they say, the distance makes the heart more affectionate and the two found their way back to each other's life.
"They took a few weeks apart, but they finally decided that they really care about each other," a source recently told E! News. "They are super dizzy with each other."
Check out Channing and Jessie's reconciliation path in our timeline below:
Masatoshi Okauchi / James Shaw / REX / Shutterstock
New starts
Six months after announcing his separation from his wife of a lifetime. Jenna Dewan, E! The news confirms that Tatum has gotten along with the British pop star. Our source explains in October 2018: "She is making a great effort and wants to spend as much time with her as she can. She is having fun and seeing where she is going. She has known her for a while and always thought she was very talented."
REX / Shutterstock
Jenna weighs in
After Channing becomes public with his new romance and fans make comparisons between the similar appearances of Jessie and Jenna, both women ended the drama.
"I am so disappointed and ashamed that my name is even involved. It is not something I defend at all," writes Jessie on Instagram. "I don't take stories like this lightly. Because I know the kind of impact it has on the younger girls who read it." the Increase star replies: "Amen, Jessie! Yes! Women for women all the time! There is no need for negativity. Let us live in a world where we lean and grow. As I said before, positive vibes walk."
Birthday wishes
"I wish you the happiest day full of all the love and all the light," Channing captioned a black and white snapshot of his girlfriend on her 31st birthday. "You came to this world on this day and lit it. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thanks for being just you. You're so special. Happy birthday, baby."
James Watkins / BACKGRID
To warm
After several months together, a source tells E! The news that things are better than ever between Jessie and Channing: "They are in love and do not want to spend time apart. He has fallen in love with her and cannot have enough. Things are going very well between them."
Shooter / Snorlax / MEGA
Disney magic
The lovebirds pack on the PDA during a trip to Disneyland in May 2019.
OMG!
"I lost a Jenga game with Jessica Cornish," Channing writes next to the NSFW photo, taken by Jessie, who shows him naked in the shower. "The loser (me) had to post a photo that the other person (Jessica Cornish) chose … Smh and fml … I will never play Jenga again with her …"
Dean / SplashNews.com
His "chan,quot;
In a June 2019 interview with the London Times, Jessie reflects on the beginning of their relationship and calls her daughter Everly "absolutely lovely." The interpreter shares: "Chan and I were photographed before our relationship was one thing and that created so much pressure. We need time to meet. We just spent our first vacation together, which was wonderful, but that's all I say." .
Taking it slowly
At the time of their first anniversary, a person close to Channing and Jessie sheds new light on their private dynamics: "As much as they love being together, they are not thinking too much about making an important commitment. They are not yet, but they love their life together and what they have. He loves to see her act and travel with her. They have something good. "
Separating paths
Only a few days before Christmas, a source confirms E! News that the practically inseparable couple has separated. That said, they tell us that Channing and Jessie are still good friends.
Let's give it another chance
In January, a source tells E! Exclusive news that the couple is united again. "They took a few weeks apart, but they finally decided that they really care about each other," the source shares.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.