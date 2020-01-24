Channing Tatum and Jessie J seal their reconciliation with a kiss

Channing Tatum Y Jessie JLove is the real deal.

Days after E! News reported exclusively that the Mike Magic The star and the British pop singer got back together after a brief break, Channing took Instagram with a new photo of the duo. "I'm going to see this unicorn sing tonight. Then we'll put it in! Horns out!" Channing blatantly captioned Jessie's snapshot kissing her cheek.

Channing and Jessie were together for more than a year when they decided to leave at the end of 2019. But as they say, the distance makes the heart more affectionate and the two found their way back to each other's life.

"They took a few weeks apart, but they finally decided that they really care about each other," a source recently told E! News. "They are super dizzy with each other."