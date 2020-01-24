Caroline Wozniacki's career comes to an end with the start of the third round of the Australian Open | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML141c3def6b52204c041c624f389edc7511% %MINIFYHTML141c3def6b52204c041c624f389edc7512%

Former world number 1 Caroline Wozniacki sent to retirement by Ons Jabeur of Tunisia





Caroline Wozniacki saw her career come to an end on Friday

A tearful Caroline Wozniacki retired after the defeat at the hands of Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, ending her hopes at the Australian Open and her 16-year career.

The Danish announced last month that the scene of his greatest triumph, when he broke his Grand Slam duck in 2018, would also be the scene of his professional farewell at the age of 29.

Wozniacki fought for an excellent victory over the fast-growing teenager Dayana Yastremska in the second round and surely had her sights set on a clash in the fourth round with her great friend Serena Williams.

But Jabeur of Tunisia had other ideas and her 7-5, 3-6 and 7-5 victory made her the first Arab woman to reach the fourth round in the majors.

Wozniacki talked about his & # 39; special memories & # 39; during his farewell interview

Wozniacki seemed to have changed things when he won the second set and then recovered from 0-3 in the third, but Jabeur had not read the script.

Wozniacki maintained the service once to remain in the game, but on the second occasion he was left behind and a badly judged HawkEye challenge established a match point.

It has been a great trip. I am really happy, I am ready for the next chapter and I am very excited about what will come. Caroline Wozniacki

A right-blow on the baseline was the final act, and Wozniacki managed a tearful joke as he approached for a farewell interview.

"I think it was appropriate that my last game was a three-set game, a breaker, and that I would end my career with a right-wing error," he said of the coup that probably prevented him from winning more important titles.

When asked about his memories, Wozniacki said: "There are so many things, obviously, the achievements I had on the court were incredible, the fans, the support I have had from my family, especially my dad, who has trained me all these years,quot;.

"Those are special memories that I will always appreciate. It has been a great trip. I am really happy, I am ready for the next chapter and I am very excited for what will come."

The big screen showed a tribute video of Wozniacki's friends and competitors, which is significantly more appropriate than the one that tried to push Andy Murray to premature retirement last year.

Then, Wozniacki joined the court with his family, and Papa Piotr picked her up in the air.

Ashleigh Barty, world number 1, remained on course for her first Australian Open title

Ashleigh barty It came through a possible danger game with great success to keep Australia's long wait for a local champion alive.

The best seeded series faced the Kazakh Elena Rybakina, who rose in the standings and won Hobart International last weekend, but the Australian was practically in control with a 6-3 and 6-2 victory.

Rybakina's powerful game saw her break Barty's service twice at the start of the game, but the local favorite soon managed to deactivate the barrage of shots coming towards her and concluded things in an hour and 18 minutes.

Maria Sakkari left Madison Keys to arrange a meeting with Petra Kvitova

From Greece Maria Sakkari He produced an impeccable performance in his first career meeting with the American 10th seed Madison Keys to be victorious 6-4 6-4 in 75 minutes. The 24-year-old faces double Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the fourth round after the seventh seed beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-1 and 6-2 in 58 minutes.

