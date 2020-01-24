Calvin Harris experiments with Acid House Music under a new stage name

%MINIFYHTML1ff6546d7120071e8bb92beef755718011% %MINIFYHTML1ff6546d7120071e8bb92beef755718012%

WENN / JRP

Using the nickname Love Regenerator, the Grammy-winning producer releases a two-track EP that is & # 39; inspired by early delirium, breaks, techno and house, the music he was obsessed with while growing up & # 39; .

Up News Info –

Dance star Calvin Harris It aims to dominate the acid success charts by adopting a new stage name for their experimental releases.

The Grammy-winning producer has released a new psychedelic sound under the nickname of Love Regenerator, through which the creator of hits "We Found Love" has released a two-track EP.

Simply titled "Love Regenerator 1", the techno surprise project presents the songs "Hypnagogic (I Can & # 39; t Wait)" and "CP-1".

%MINIFYHTML1ff6546d7120071e8bb92beef755718013% %MINIFYHTML1ff6546d7120071e8bb92beef755718014%

In describing the inspiration for the new release, the Scottish musician says: "I wanted to rediscover the way I originally started producing music 22 years ago, before thinking about how it could be perceived by external forces. Just pure fun and experimentation with what that sounded good to me. "

<br />

"The albums are inspired by the delirium, the break, the techno and the early house, the music I was obsessed with when I grew up. In fact, I have done my best to make it sound like they came from a 1991 time capsule. . Each synthesizer and sound used is from that period of time. "

<br />

Harris let fans in on his new secret nickname on Wednesday (January 22), when he changed his Twitter name to Love Regenerator.