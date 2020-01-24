Caitlyn Jenner wants Kendall Jenner to return to Harry Styles while fans question the singer's sexual orientation

%MINIFYHTMLae8f7f6797302369be6ff8d0268c76a311% %MINIFYHTMLae8f7f6797302369be6ff8d0268c76a312%

Parents may not always choose their children's partners, but Caitlyn Jenner is evaluating who she would like Kendall Jenner to meet with: Harry Styles. Kendall Jenner and the former One Direction singer have been good friends since 2013 and it was rumored that they were dating in 2016 and 2017. Caitlyn confirmed that he liked Harry by Kendall and referred to the 25-year-old singer as a "gentleman." statements were made to Roman Kemp of Capital Breakfast and provoked multiple conversations. They also arrive at a time when many in the public have been vocally questioning Harry Styles' sexuality. That is a subject that does not answer because, as he said, "who cares?"

Although Harry may think that people shouldn't care, there are many fans who do and it is a topic of conversation for many. Harry spoke with The Guardian, from the United Kingdom, where he addressed some of the questions related to his sexuality.

In addressing the question of whether Harry was dodging the issue of his sexuality, Harry stated the following.

%MINIFYHTMLae8f7f6797302369be6ff8d0268c76a313% %MINIFYHTMLae8f7f6797302369be6ff8d0268c76a314% "It's not like I'm sitting in an answer, protecting her and holding her back. It's not a case of: I don't tell you because I don't want to tell you. It's not: ooh, this is mine and it's not yours. It's: who cares ? Does it make sense? It's just: who cares?

Harry also explained a bit about his sexuality and why he chooses the outfits he makes.

“Am I spraying nuggets of sexual ambiguity to try to be more interesting? No. In terms of how I want to dress and what will be the sleeve of the album, I tend to make decisions in terms of collaborators with whom I want to work. I want things to look a certain way. Not because it makes me look gay, or it seems straight, or it makes me look bisexual, but because I think it looks great. ”

While some people speculate about Harry's sexuality, there are others who agree with Caitlyn and think that Harry and Kendall are the perfect match.

You can view a Daily Mail report on Caitlyn's comments below.

& # 39; He is a gentleman & # 39 ;: Caitlyn Jenner admits that she would like her daughter Kendall to meet with Harry Styles … and reveals that the model & # 39; always speaks very well of her ex & # 39; https://t.co/JTrqtHVXOX – Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 24, 2020

Caitlyn Jenner told Roman Kemp the following when discussing a meeting of Harry Styles, Kendall Jenner and if Caitlyn wishes to see the couple together again.

“I only met him once at an event with Kendall and he looked like a gentleman. I heard you play, golf, that's good. "

Ad

What you think? Do you think Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner should be together again?



Post views:

0 0