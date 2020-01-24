Caitlyn Jenner is here for a meeting of Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Terence Patrick / CBS via Getty Images
Caitlyn Jenner would do to adore a meeting between Kendall Jenner Y Harry Styles.
On Friday, the Olympic athlete called Only one direction star in a "gentleman,quot; during a conversation with a partner I'm a celebrity … Get me out of here! contestant Roman Kemp about him Capital Breakfast with Kemp Romano radio show. During his conversation, Roman mentioned Kendall's recent meeting with Harry that took place on The Late Late Show.
As #Hendall fans, Harry and Kendall will remember for the first time provoked rumors of romance in 2013, but the relationship seemed to fade in the following months. However, celebrities seemed to rekindle things during the yacht getaway in early 2016, when they were seen packing on the PDA. And, although their romance never took off completely after that, the supermodel and the "Adore You,quot; singer have maintained a friendly relationship over the years.
So would Caitlyn like to see Kendall come back with Harry?
"I only met him once at an event with Kendall and he looked like a gentleman," Caitlyn said on the radio show on Friday. "I heard he plays golf, that's good."
Caitlyn added that Kendall "always speaks very well of him,quot; and that she does not "know what happened,quot; between them.
When Roman mentioned that a Harry-Kendall meeting would be "amazing," Caitlyn agreed.
"Yes, I agree! You know, I have many girls and you would see what they bring home sometimes, it's like, & # 39; what the hell are you thinking?! & # 39;", shared Caitlyn. "But I keep my mouth shut, I don't mention that."
In addition to Harry, Caitlyn also has another celebrity in mind for Kendall: Myles Stephenson. The singer appeared in I am a celebrity with Caitlyn and Roman.
"Well, Myles now has the first option because he is a good chef!" Caitlyn said. "He can cook, he can really cook!"
But, Harry and Myles may not be lucky because Kendall is currently linked to the basketball star Ben Simmons. The intermittent couple rekindled their romance at the end of 2019 and spent New Year's holidays together.
"They really want and want to be part of each other's life," a source told E! News from last month. "They feel very comfortable with each other and always laugh. They work well together."
"If time works and they can be seen, they are trying to make that happen," the source added. "He wants to spend the offseason again in Los Angeles and see what happens."
