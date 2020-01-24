Caitlyn Jenner confirms that Kendall dates Harry Styles

Instagram

The athlete star turned rally calls the former One Direction star a "gentleman" and claims that her model daughter has a high opinion of the British singer.

Up News Info –

Kendall Jenner I enjoyed an affair with Harry Styles, His father Caitlyn Jenner Has confirmed.

The couple first interacted in November 2013 and generated rumors of a reconciliation in 2015, when they continued to be photographed together during the following year.

While neither confirmed that they were dating, Caitlyn confirmed that her supermodel daughter, in fact, enjoyed an affair with hit creator "Adore You" during a conversation with Britain's Capital breakfast radio show.

The 70-year-old Olympic gold medalist revealed that Harry looked like a "gentleman," although he admitted that he had only known him briefly.

"I only met him once at an event with Kendall and he looked like a gentleman," he recalled, adding: "I heard you play golf, that's good."

Caitlyn continued to confess that she would like to see the couple come together again, and said: "Yes, no, she always talks very well about him and, yes, I think they did (they have a good connection). I don't know what happened, but yes ".

However the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star confessed that he does not always approve of the boys his daughters have brought home

"You know, I have a lot of girls and you would see what they bring home sometimes, it's like, & # 39; what the hell are you thinking?! & # 39; But I keep my mouth shut, I don't mention that," he insisted.

Kendall and Harry appeared together on television last month, December 2019, when the first Only one direction guest star "The Late Late Show"during the usual presenter James cordenThe absence.