Bulgaria expels two Russian diplomats suspected of spying | Bulgaria News

Bulgaria summoned the Moscow ambassador on Friday after two men based at the Russian embassy in Sofia were accused of spying and were ordered to leave the country.

A first consular secretary and an official of the Russian commercial representation, both men, gathered "state secrets to transfer him to a foreign state or organization," said the attorney general's office.

The first secretary collected information about the 2017 elections, while the trade official collected confidential information about the energy sector and energy security as of October 2018, they said.

Earlier on Friday, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said that Sofia is likely to expel the two Russian diplomats.

The Russian embassy in Sofia said in a statement that the two men had been ordered to leave Bulgaria and that they would.

However, he added that "no evidence was presented as evidence of (his) activities,quot; and that Russia reserved the right to reciprocal measures.

"We also consider the decision of the Bulgarian authorities to announce this information publicly before officially notifying the embassy as incompatible with the traditionally constructive spirit of our relations," the statement said.

Bulgarian prosecutors previously described both men as diplomats, but the Russian statement suggested that only the first consular secretary had this status.

In October, Bulgaria expelled another first secretary of the Russian embassy for collecting classified information about Bulgaria, the European Union and NATO.

Bulgaria, a firm Soviet satellite during communism, largely maintained its close cultural, historical and economic ties with Russia after the fall of the communist regime in 1989.

The NATO and EU member refused to expel Russian diplomats for the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the United Kingdom in March 2018.

Friday's accusations came just one day after Sofia accused three Russians in the absence of attempted murder for the poisoning in Sofia in 2015 of gun maker Emiliyan Gebrev, her son and her company's manager.

The cases of Gebrev and Skripal have been linked by the Bellingcat investigation website through the presence of a senior Russian military intelligence officer that he named as Denis Vyacheslavovich Sergeev.

In February last year, Bellingcat said that Sergeev visited Bulgaria at the same time that Gebrev was poisoned, and that he also entered the United Kingdom two days before Skripal's poisoning.