Brook vs. DeLuca: Kell Brook says that the maximum ambition would be the rematch of Errol Spence Jr | Boxing News

Kell Brook prepares to fight in front of his hometown fans

Kell Brook has revealed that his "dream fight,quot; would be a rematch with Errol Spence Jr, but he is focusing on a "spectacular,quot; victory over Mark DeLuca next month.

The former world champion returns against DeLuca at Sheffield Arena on February 8 – live at Sky Sports – while Brook seeks an impressive victory over the American to claim his title fight in 2020.

His reign as IBF welterweight champion ended with a defeat in the 11th round against Spence Jr in 2017, but Brook craves the chance to avenge that defeat.

Brook shared a brutal battle with Errol Spence Jr in Bramall Lane

"If I could have the fight of my dreams, it would be a rematch of Errol Spence," Brook said. Sky sports.

"I could do welterweight. For the right fight, I will do welterweight. It would have to be a meaningful fight. A world title fight, or a big significant fight."

Brook's next fight is in the super welterweight, a division in which he also wants the most important names, although the 33-year-old recognizes that he needs a very sharp performance to regain the attention of his rivals.

4:04 Kell Brook says fans can expect fireworks when facing Mark DeLuca Kell Brook says fans can expect fireworks when facing Mark DeLuca

"2020 I want to be a champion twice," he said. "I've never been so motivated, I've never been as focused on my entire career as I am now, because I want to mix it with the best."

"If I don't have an incredible performance, it doesn't count on February 8, I'm not happy."

"It has to be spectacular. You have to go and think & # 39; it's come back better than ever & # 39; that's what I want people to say."

But DeLuca has already earned the respect of Brook's coach, Dominic Ingle, and the 31-year-old hopes to send the city man to retirement.

"Dominic has seen the boy fight live sometimes, it's a difficult fight," Brook said. "It's tough, he's a former marine, he's obviously fit."

"He is very determined. He knows that this is an opportunity to make a name. He will give everything."

"He learned along the way. He has a defeat and the next fight took revenge on the defeat, so he is obviously learning. He has never really lost, he is a winner. He thinks this is his chance."

Watch Kell Brook against Mark DeLuca in Sheffield on February 8, live on Sky Sports.