Britney Spears fans protest guardianship outside Los Angeles court

In addition to taking it to the streets, the devotees of the creator of successes & # 39; Toxic & # 39; They have also asked that the singer be allowed to take control of her own life by making FreeBritney hashtag a trend in social networks.

A group of Britney Spears Fans took to the streets of Los Angeles on Thursday, January 23 to demand an end to the guardianship of the singer, as the case was heard in court.

Successful creator "Toxic" has been under the tutelage of his father Jamie since his infamous collapse in 2008, and recently fought a challenge from Britney's mother, Lynn Spears, to be removed from the post, claiming he was no longer in a position to follow. A series of health problems.

The last hearing on the case was held in Los Angeles this week, and although it was closed to the public, a crowd of devotees gathered outside the venue to organize a #FreeBritney protest in support of the pop superstar.

The hashtag also became a hot topic in social networks, as fans around the world asked Britney to be released from guardianship and allowed to take control of her own life.

"Today is the day of the court hearing that will determine whether Britney Spears will be free of her guardianship that has held her back professionally and personally for the past 12 years," wrote a Twitter user. "We wish him all the best and hope he can finally have his freedom. #FreeBritney."

Another published, "Britney Spears is a legendary and inspiring woman who has gone through a LOT. She deserves freedom and happiness, and I wish her the best for her. I hope that today's judicial decision allows her to live her life in her OWN terms."

According to The Blast, no decisions on the conservatorship were made on Thursday, although a new hearing was established for April 21, 2020.

Britney, who canceled a new residence in Las Vegas at the beginning of last year (2019) and subsequently entered a mental health center, has not yet commented on fan protests or guardianship procedures.