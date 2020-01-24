British Prime Minister Johnson signs a withdrawal agreement, paving the way for Brexit News

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, signed the EU Retirement Agreement, paving the way for Brexit to take place on January 31.

In what is considered a formality, the European Parliament will vote on the agreement on January 29.

"The signing of the Withdrawal Agreement is a fantastic moment, which finally delivers the result of the 2016 referendum and puts an end to too many years of discussion and division," Johnson said, referring to the EU membership referendum four years ago.

"Now we can move forward as a single country, with a government focused on providing better public services, greater opportunities and unlocking the potential of every corner of our brilliant United Kingdom, while building a new and strong relationship with the EU as friends and sovereign equals." . "

Today I signed the Withdrawal Agreement for the United Kingdom to leave the EU on January 31, in honor of the democratic mandate of the British people. This firm announces a new chapter in the history of our nation. pic.twitter.com/IaGTeeL2is – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 24, 2020

Early Friday, Charles Michel, president of the European Council and Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, signed the document in Brussels.

The original copy traveled to London by train and will return to Brussels for archiving. The United Kingdom will keep a copy.

Michel tweeted: "Things will inevitably change but our friendship will continue. We begin a new chapter as partners and allies."

After Brexit occurs on Thursday, the United Kingdom will enter a transition period, during which it will attempt to negotiate agreements on future relations with the bloc.

Johnson has emphasized that this period should not go beyond the end of 2020, but critics and opposition figures say this deadline is unattainable.