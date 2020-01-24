British NXT champion, WALTER, talks about Adam Cole, losing in Survivor Series, Imperium vs. Undisputed Era and more

%MINIFYHTML3016d3d0976039802a34e9bd542289cd11% %MINIFYHTML3016d3d0976039802a34e9bd542289cd12%

Make no mistake about it: the British NXT WALTER champion takes the sport of professional wrestling very seriously.

The Austrian-born champion is a throwback for fighters of past years. There is nothing extravagant when you walk towards the ring with a pair of simple black trunks, boots and a robe with the classical music of Dvorak Symphony No. 9, a distinctive elegance that welcomes the looming violence.

%MINIFYHTML3016d3d0976039802a34e9bd542289cd13% %MINIFYHTML3016d3d0976039802a34e9bd542289cd14%

WALTER does not have a chiseled body with a six pack of abs. What he has is something much scarier; An imposing aura of a giant man who focuses with laser on the excitement of competition and punishment to achieve his ultimate goal: to obtain a victory. With a height of 6 & # 39; 5 "and weighing more than 300 pounds, it outshines its opponents with its incredible size. There are no striking movements in its repertoire. WALTER's biggest weapon is its large hands that it uses as mallets to deliver chops to his opponent's chest, which reverberate throughout the building and can be felt as far away as in Germany, where he makes his home.

MORE: WWE Worlds Collide 2020 date, start time, location, matches

Together with Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner and Alexander Wolfe form Imperium that have a simple mantra: restore the honor of our sport. On Saturday night, it will be a collision between factions when Imperium faces The Undisputed Era, composed of NXT champion Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O & # 39; Reilly, on WWE Worlds Collide broadcasting live on WWE Network

Sporting News recently spoke with the British NXT champion, WALTER, about how he has been with the brand, Imperium, last year, his senseless style and competing in Worlds Collide.

SPORT NEWS: You and Imperium entered the undisputed era at the end of the NXT television show this week. Did you leave a hole in Adam Cole's chest after that brutal blow you hit with him?

WALTER (Laughter) I didn't look at him later. I really couldn't say it but he did his job.

SN: He did his job a lot. You are known for your senseless style, but also for your vicious chops. What makes them so good in the way you make them and connect?

WALTER I think that when it came to the things I like to do in the ring, instead of focusing on what was most exciting, I always tried to think logically about it, which makes the most sense to me. I have long limbs and big arms and hands, so I thought I should use them. When it comes to the technique itself when I started early in my career, I went to Japan for three months very early and that is a variation of strike that is used very often in Japan. I trained a lot with him while I was there and when I brought him home, he had a good reaction and I stayed with him.

SN: You joined NXT UK a year ago. How has the experience been so far for you there?

WALTER Obviously good. For my part, I think I could improve as a fighter since I joined WWE and NXT UK. Although personally, I think I improved because I think being a fighter in the independent scene, you are very busy, you travel a lot, you travel through different places and then you think to yourself "Is that it? Is that it? The biggest stage already?" Of course, WWE is always an issue, but you realize the size of the company and the size of the machine, as they call it, I think you realize when you are in it. As an independent fighter, I always felt that I was alone, as a traveling athlete in charge of myself, that I still am. But I feel that in WWE and NXT UK it's like, compared to football, it's like playing football in Munich and now I can concentrate completely on my performance in the ring and that helped me grow.

SN: Before you agreed to join NXT UK, there was a lot of talk about WWE courting you. What convinced you to join the brand?

WALTER One of my most important goals in wrestling was to help the fight in Europe grow. It was always important to me because Europe has a rich history of professional wrestling, especially in Germany and Austria. In the early 2000s, the sport disappeared. There was no longer a scene and bringing it back to Germany was my big goal. My big problem is that I don't want to live in the United States. Living in the United States is not for me. I enjoy my life at home and I want to stay at my base. I need my balance At some point, WWE allowed me to be part of their company but still maintain the life I had at home. When that joined, it was finally time to join the company. Before that, it wasn't really possible, so I stayed away from that. I think it was important for me not to jump immediately and make the most of the experience on my own to be as prepared as possible.

SN: You mentioned your style and performance before joining the brand and where you are now. What do you think is the biggest difference in yourself as a performance since joining NXT UK?

WALTER That is a good question because I never really sat down and thought about it. When you look now and look at me for two years, I think you can tell that there is a difference, especially in the sense of confidence I have in what I do. When I started doing the things I do now, when we started the whole business of the Empire in the Indies before starting the group (in NXT UK), we were able to experiment to see how people react. When I finally joined WWE and debuted last year at Blackpool, the response was great. I think that made me more confident.

SN: Obviously, people are familiar with your work in Europe for years, being the "General Ring,quot; and your style works very well there. I know you have been coming to the United States for the past three or four years. Was there any concern that your style didn't connect with an American audience?

WALTER No, I never had those concerns. I avoid thinking about those things too much because I always feel that I can do my best with what I think is right for me. I want to be authentic in what I do and I don't want to play a role or anything like that. What people see in the ring is who I really am and what I really believe. So, I focus on going out and giving the best performance every night the way I do. I always thought that if I do it in an authentic way, the reaction will come. I tried not to think about it too much.

SN: There is a certain aura around you with your size and your simple style. Add to that your music and it is a very simplistic presentation in general. How is that feeling?

WALTER When the music plays, it doesn't happen much to my mind because it became more of a kind of routine in which I am in the way of stepping on the ring. You just do the things you have learned and you feel comfortable. Some fighters want to be funny or are portrayed as silly characters, things like that. When I enter the ring, I take it seriously. The fight is serious with me. It's personal because I have a passion for him in a competitive way. I think that should be wrestling and that is the message I want to convey to people. I think that develops an aura.

SN: How exactly did Imperium join Fabian, Marcel and Alexander? How much contribution did you have to put together the group?

WALTER We had a group called Ringkampf when we were still in Germany. That group was me, Marcel and Timothy Thatcher. The whole idea behind this was inspired by the traditional tournament fight in Germany and Austria. And Marcel's father was one of the most successful German fighters of those tournaments. In my hometown of Vienna, my parents always went to those tournaments to see it. They knew that Marcel's father was the great fighter he was. It was a known name. So Marcel's father influenced us a lot. He was still close and influenced us in his advanced age when he was still alive. Then Marcel was signed and, on the other hand, we all created a merchandise brand called Ringkampf and Alexander Wolfe was also part of that. He was the first to go to America. When they both left, I went on and did my thing and joined Timothy Thatcher a little. As soon as I signed with WWE, I immediately said that I want to be with Marcel again because he never changed.

When he signed, he worked at NXT and the Performance Center. He always stayed true to what we had to do. Even before signing in previous years, he told me about Fabian and becoming his partner and how hardworking Fabian is. It was very appropriate. Even before signing, we talked about how good it would have been to have Fabian in the group two years ago. Then, when I entered, I immediately said that I wanted to be with those boys. Then, when things for Alexander Wolfe took a different direction than we expected, it was also a logical step. I am very happy that everything has come back together.

SN: One thing that has stood out so many times in his career is the impressive dynamics he has with smaller opponents and the traditional combat of big man against small man. One that really comes to mind is Tyler Bate, which includes the game the two recently had in TakeOver: Cardiff last year. Now you have Worlds Collide on Saturday, where you'll be in front of four talented boys but who are smaller than you. Why do you think that dynamic has worked so well for you?

WALTER First of all, I think the story of the biggest boy against the smallest boy is one that is not the whole story. But it may be the most effective because everyone wants to see someone overcome a greater challenge. It is exciting to see if you can overcome it. It's a bit like Rocky's story, which, I think, is still the most effective and dramatic. For me, that is the fight: it is a dramatic competition. I realized the accumulation of our Saturday game with Undisputed It was that there are already many emotions for the fans involved because they are two different brands. There may be many people who supported the undisputed era over the years, but then began to see NXT UK. And maybe those fans also started supporting Imperium and you have clashes of those two groups. Fans could be torn. They have to choose a side and I think it's a very exciting confrontation when it comes to that.

When it comes to talent there, fighting against all the boys of the undisputed era in recent years, I don't know how many years, they are all first-rate fighters. Everyone is in the elite league of professional wrestling right now and that also counts for my boys. I think it will be a very competitive game but also very exciting for fans.

SN: Worlds Collide is Saturday and the Royal Rumble is Sunday. Any ideas on being part of the Rumble match?

WALTER Yes, although I would like to give an answer now, I couldn't because I don't know if there is a possibility or a possibility. If you offered to do it, I would definitely be willing to do it.

SN: You were part of the Survivor Series last November and were part of the five-man match between RAW, SmackDown and NXT. Many people were surprised at how quickly you were eliminated in that game. What were your impressions of being part of that game and the show in general?

WALTER That is a question I have talked about a lot recently and I will answer it honestly because I think it was a mistake to be in that situation. Professional wrestling, for me, is a competitive contest; 1-to-1, maybe a tag team match, maybe a six-man or eight-man tag. That is professional wrestling for me. But when it comes to great confusion when his three teams, every five fighters, there are always three boys in the ring. That's when the fight, for me, becomes an action program or something. That is not a professional fight as I would prefer it. I was caught in a brand war in which I had no interest because my greatest interest is in me and Imperium and in the group we are going to and the message we want to convey. We all learn from our mistakes and I will learn from that.

SN: Not long ago, someone broke into his rental car in Chicago and stole the UK championship. Was that ever recovered?

WALTER No I dont think so. All the news I was reading is that it sounded like someone specifically stole the title and this was not the case. I had my luggage there and was about to do a two week tour. It was only the second day and I had my luggage there with my personal items. We just went to have food before a show and 15 minutes later, everything was gone. (laughs)

SN: That is not something you can really sell on eBay.

WALTER I bet the person who took it was very surprised by the things in that suitcase. I wonder what he is doing with that now. He could have a good costume for Halloween.