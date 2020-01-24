Home Entertainment BREAKING: Atlanta housewife Porsha breaks up with Dennis !!

BREAKING: Atlanta housewife Porsha breaks up with Dennis !!

The Real Housewife of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams, has officially ended up with his father Dennis, his fiance / baby, according to a person close to Porsha.

In the current season of the best qualified housewives program, Porsha and Dennis are working on their past infidelity. Dennis admits his wrongdoing on the show and promises not to violate their relationship again.

But last week, new images appeared that showed Dennis in what appeared to be a "date,quot; with a group of women at 4:00 in the morning. And the incriminating images became viral.

On Sunday, Porsha appeared on Andy Cohen's Watch What & # 39; s Happening Live, and refused to talk about his relationship with Dennis. All that Porsha said the two are "working,quot; on things, but she seemed clearly upset with Dennis' recent behavior.

