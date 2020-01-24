BREAKING: Atlanta housewife Porsha breaks up with Dennis !!

The Real Housewife of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams, has officially ended up with his father Dennis, his fiance / baby, according to a person close to Porsha.

In the current season of the best qualified housewives program, Porsha and Dennis are working on their past infidelity. Dennis admits his wrongdoing on the show and promises not to violate their relationship again.

But last week, new images appeared that showed Dennis in what appeared to be a "date,quot; with a group of women at 4:00 in the morning. And the incriminating images became viral.

On Sunday, Porsha appeared on Andy Cohen's Watch What & # 39; s Happening Live, and refused to talk about his relationship with Dennis. All that Porsha said the two are "working,quot; on things, but she seemed clearly upset with Dennis' recent behavior.

Look:

Today, Porsha seems to have had enough. He entered Instagram and posted a photo of her, and cut out her engagement ring. The beautiful ATL housewife captioned the post with the clown emoji and called someone "sorry."

The online speculation is that the insults were directed at his former Dennis:

And Porsha had more to say. She published the words "Ready,quot; and a second clown emoji. It is believed that both statements were also made to Dennis.

He also told fans that he is "about to tell everything." The Real Housewives of Atlanta has scheduled its reunion show to film in a few weeks.

MTO News contacted one of Porsha's friends and asked if Porsha's recent publications meant that she and Dennis were separated. The friend told MTO News exclusively: "Yes, I think it's over."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo TV at 8:00 ET / 7:00 Central.