Brad Pitt says he is "happily naive,quot; of the reaction of fans at the time with Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston almost broke the Internet last weekend when they were photographed in the backstage of the Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrating their respective victories. Pitt won the outstanding performance of a male actor in a supporting role by Once upon a time … in Hollywood, while Aniston won the Best Female Actress award in a drama series for her role in The morning show.

However, despite the frenzy of fans and the resurgence of Brad and Jen's unconditional chargers, Pitt says he has not even realized what is happening and has not read any headlines about the viral rally behind the scenes.

Therapist: what brings you today?

Me: * hit this photo of Brad Pitt holding Jennifer Anniston's hand on the table * pic.twitter.com/RtiuRue5YJ – Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) January 20, 2020

"I don't know," said the 56-year-old actor. Tonight entertainment. "I am happily naive and I will stay that way."

A series of photos of the night made the fans lose it, as one showed Pitt watching Aniston's speech on a screen behind the scenes and another captured a friendly encounter between the ex that showed Pitt holding Aniston's wrist while They were smiling at each other.

Aniston told him Extra that Pitt watching his speech in the backstage was something "sweet,quot; for him.

"We've all grown up together, we've really done it," said Aniston. “It just feels like a fun night to celebrate and cheer each other up and keep working. You don't really have that much life, so it's nice to go out and put on a nice dress and celebrate your friends and their work and inspire each other to keep going. "

Photographer Vivien Killilea Best captured the moment when Pitt and Aniston met behind the scenes, and posted the photo on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote that the meeting everyone had been waiting for happened on Sunday night.

Best explained that he was behind the scenes at the SAG-AFTRA awards and heard a familiar voice shouting "Aniston! Aniston!" When Best turned around, he saw that "this jewel of a moment happened."

The day after the SAG Awards, Jennifer Aniston posted on Instagram about her amazing night and revealed how she managed to keep her Dior dress wrinkle free. Aniston shared a collapsed photo of herself on the back of an SUV with a peace sign. And, she also posted a picture of an outdoor bathtub with her SAG prize and her dress on the edge and heels on the floor.

“Somewhere between these two photos, my classmates gave me a gift that I will appreciate and a night I will never forget. Thanks @sagawards, @themorningshow and our amazing cast and crew. Let's get back to work! "Aniston wrote.



