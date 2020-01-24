Boubakary Soumare, Luis Campos and Lille: why Premier League teams covet their stars | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLd7bb97448def9678973e93f0fcfa7aef11% %MINIFYHTMLd7bb97448def9678973e93f0fcfa7aef12%

Sky Sports News journalist Gary Cotterill is in Lille for more information on the goal of the Premier League, Boubakary Soumare, and the work done by sports director Luis Campos.





Lille midfielder Renato Sanches says his teammate Boubakary Soumare is a "great player,quot; and will only get better in the future.

The moment of truth is coming for Boubakary Soumare.

The French international U21, described by his teammates in Lille as "Paul Pogba without luggage,quot;, was destined to leave the Ligue 1 club after his great home game at Paris Saint-Germain this weekend.

An agreement that takes you to the Premier League could be completed before January 28 or 29.

Manchester United talent scouts watched Moussa Dembele and Boubakary Soumare in Tuesday's game between Lyon and Lille.

"Maybe it's his last game," said head coach Christophe Galtier. "No one has told me about the situation."

At the beginning of the January transfer window, five clubs had expressed interest in the box-to-frame midfielder, which will cost more than £ 40 million.

Soon, two clubs emerged as the serious contenders of his firm: Chelsea and Manchester United. The admission of Frank Lampard on Friday that & # 39; Bouba & # 39 ;, as he is known, is of interest, but not in this window seems to have changed things.

There are still two offers on the table of the Premier League clubs, however, with the best flight in England as the player's favorite destination. If United is one, who is the other?

Lille is at home in Paris Saint-Germain this weekend

Arsenal was interested a few weeks ago. Could your interest in Soumare have resurfaced? Recently they dealt with Lille, buying Nicolas Pepe last summer.

It is still unclear where it is going, but it is almost certain that it is going. Lille has the capacity in the center of the field and wants to take advantage now.

Lille chief Christophe Galtier says he is not sure about Boubakary Soumare's future, but insists he is in the right mood to face Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

This process is nothing new for the renowned sports director of Lille, Luis Campos. He is known for finding young people and helping them in their development before moving for large sums of money, as Monaco, his club and rivals in Ligue 1 testify.

Soumare didn't cost Lille anything when he signed with the PSG in 2017, as did Campos's discoveries before him.

Luis Campos is sports director in Lille

When Campos was in the same role in Monaco, people like Fabinho, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy, Anthony Martial and Kylian Mbappe arrived at Stade Louis II at liberty or for very little money and made great profits when they left the club.

Lille's current crop of young and coveted stars also includes forward Victor Osimhen. The 21-year-old Nigerian international has scored 14 goals in 27 games this season, second only to Mbappe in France.

A year ago he was working in Belgian football after suffering a debilitating malaria attack. In June he will go to the Premier League, with Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea excited.

Then there is the central Gabriel. A product of the academy of Lille, goes to Series A in the summer.

As for Soumare, he is versatile, intelligent and firm. He has no entourage. Drive a normal, not flashy car.

Victor Osimhen de Lille celebrates his goal against Chelsea

"He is a great player. He is very young and a great talent, a cheerful and humble guy," says teammate Renato Sanches, who was the subject of a big money transfer when he went to Bayern Munich from Benfica in 2016.

"I don't know when he will go. It's none of my business. But he will be a good player in the future. Even better than now. He's athletic. He's fast. He's strong. He has technique. He's ready for the Premier League." ".

Soumare will start against the side that allowed him to slide between his fingers on Sunday. Despite all the transfer talk, Galtier has no doubts about his mental strength and his commitment to the cause.

"He wants to play. He definitely wants to fight with the other players to win," he said.

A piece of the Berlin Wall painted with a giant image of Eden Hazard is outside the Lille training base

The first thing that Lille training base visitors see when driving is a piece of the Berlin Wall painted with a giant image of Eden Hazard, the largest export of Lille. He chose London before Manchester when he left Lille in 2012.

Eight years later, it seems that Soumare will have a similar choice.

Meanwhile, Campos has spent the week in Colombia, in the U23 Olympic qualifying tournament, undoubtedly digging up the next group of future stars.

You will return for the game on Sunday, transfer the documents ready.