Bolivia's provisional president, Anez, says he will appear in the May elections | Evo Morales News

The interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Anez, announced Friday night that she will be a candidate in the next elections that will serve as a repeat of the disputed October vote that provoked protests and led to the resignation of former leader Evo Morales.

The former senator assumed the presidency in November by invoking a constitutional clause that dictated that she would be the next to govern after Morales, Vice President Álvaro García Linera and other legislators of his socialist party resigned.

Anez, 52, a television presenter and lawyer before moving to politics, was one of the most vocal critics of Morales's attempt to seek reelection for a fourth term. His conservative provisional government has sharply distanced himself from his policies.

Anez has said previously that it would not be right for her to run.

She told Reuters this month that she was focused on unifying what has become a fragmented opposition to Morales, who, while not running, directs her party's campaign.

Morales, who currently lives in Argentina, resigned on November 10 after an audit conducted by the Organization of American States found serious irregularities in the October vote.

Morales denies having acted badly and maintains that he was overthrown in a coup d'etat.

The leftist, who is forbidden to run in the May 3 elections, appointed his former economy minister, Luis Arce Catacora, as a candidate for his Movement for Socialism (MAS) party along with former Foreign Minister David Choquehuanca.