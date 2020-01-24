Blake Lively misses her flat abdomen after giving birth to a third daughter

%MINIFYHTML73e76c7ca7a3d816cc67fbc3c208de1e11% %MINIFYHTML73e76c7ca7a3d816cc67fbc3c208de1e12%

The student of & # 39; Gossip Girl & # 39; He is looking for a good picture of his new movie & # 39; The Rhythm Section & # 39 ;, but is distracted by a snap of his sexy abs in one of his movie scenes.

Blake Lively He lacks a particular part of his body. Months after giving birth to her third child with a husband Ryan Reynolds, the "Gossip Girl"Alum turned to her social media account to express her longing for her toned abs before the baby.

The 32-year-old beauty was using Instagram Story to promote her new movie "The rhythm section", when he was distracted by a particular photo. The photo published on Thursday, January 23, showed her lying on a bed wearing only a sports bra with an exposed flat stomach.

In an explanation that accompanies the complement, the actress plays Carol Ferris in "Green Lantern"He wrote in it," Looking for a good picture of me and @sterlingkbrown but my abs look so good here. "Then he said," Dear abs, I miss you. "

Blake Lively turned to the Instagram Story feed to show how he missed his abs.

Although Blake openly declared his longing for a flat stomach, he was no stranger to hard work if that meant getting back in shape. In early 2018, the star of "A simple favor"He revealed that it took him 14 months to lose 61 pounds during pregnancy while showing off his incredible physique.

"It turns out that you can't lose the 61 pounds you gained during pregnancy simply by scrolling through Instagram and wondering why you don't look like bikini models," he shared in a post that saw her standing next to coach Don Saladino. "Thank you @donsaladino for putting my A double S in shape. 10 months to win, 14 months to lose. Feel very proud."

As for family life, Blake gave birth to his third daughter in August 2019. The "Coffee society"The actress also shares two other daughters, 5-year-old James and 3-year-old Inez, with her actor husband. Although the couple is notoriously private about her family life, her husband shared the first image of her bundle of joy in October, when He urged Canadians to vote in federal elections.