Black people and Ginger Ale: an unbreakable bond

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
You already know that low profile we grew up in the same home when it comes to certain things 😭. One of those things is Ginger Ale in particular.

If you grew up in a black home, then you already know what Ginger Ale was, and it's still the answer to not feeling well. With that said. You must make sure you follow the correct steps to make it work.

Some of these steps include drinking the right brand, eating crackers and watching TV during the day while you're at it. What are your Ginger Ale routine roommates? Check out some below!

