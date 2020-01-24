Black people and Ginger Ale: an unbreakable bond

%MINIFYHTML16bca3dc5af876dea06a7461317ac3df11% %MINIFYHTML16bca3dc5af876dea06a7461317ac3df12%

You already know that low profile we grew up in the same home when it comes to certain things 😭. One of those things is Ginger Ale in particular.

If you grew up in a black home, then you already know what Ginger Ale was, and it's still the answer to not feeling well. With that said. You must make sure you follow the correct steps to make it work.

Some of these steps include drinking the right brand, eating crackers and watching TV during the day while you're at it. What are your Ginger Ale routine roommates? Check out some below!

Attention black people! … I drank ginger ale and I still feel nauseous … just to let them know – Shanedra (@Shanedramonay) January 23, 2020

WHAT KIND OF SLANDER ARE YOU TRYING HERE? pic.twitter.com/SkgEyv0nKD – Hassan Sayyed (@HausUrban) January 23, 2020

Did you go to bed The instructions clearly say: drink some gingham and go to bed – Are we talking about practice? (@itzkeemo) January 23, 2020

Did you also put a Saltines sleeve on your neck? It does not work otherwise. – Mieka D (@Babychoby) January 23, 2020

The real question is what brand did you drink? – I am NOT "aggressive,quot;, I am direct. (@SweetestTea_) January 23, 2020

Schweppes 😂 – Shanedra (@Shanedramonay) January 23, 2020

SCHWEPPES ?? pic.twitter.com/b6YUYzieRd – Cory 🌙 🌊 OPEN PHOTO EDITION COMMISSIONS (@InkyAfro) January 23, 2020

It should have been Canada Dry. Who told you Schweppes? WebMD? 😅 pic.twitter.com/tjuQtdM7Wz – The Notorious N.A.T (@ Natalia90131) January 23, 2020

No, that's all my job had 😂😂 – Shanedra (@Shanedramonay) January 23, 2020

Did you lie completely still? If you tried and it didn't work, it's because you're on that damn phone 🤷🏾‍♂️😂 – Fat Superman (@DNMxThree) January 23, 2020

Canada Dry

LAY DOWN.

Watch any basic network TV from 10 a.m. at 4 p.m.

Biscuits If that doesn't work, you can also plan your own fune. – AGD. (@TheLexGabrielle) January 23, 2020