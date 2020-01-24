Billie Eilish shares story with depression and suicidal thoughts

Billie eilish He has been open with his fans in the past about his mental health problems. The 18-year-old star has resorted to his lyrics in the past as a way to express those struggles, but commented on his mental health and his past thoughts of suicide in an interview with Gayle king.

As part of The Gayle King Grammy Special which aired on Thursday night, Eilish spent a day with the host to give an inside look at his daily life. In her sitting interview, the "Bad Guy,quot; singer shared that she used to self-harm and believed that she would not live to see her 17th birthday.

"I never thought I'd be happy again, never," he said.

King pointed out in the special that the pressure and isolation that came with his new fame helped him to fall into a clinical depression.

As Eilish shared, "I don't want to be too dark, but I really didn't think it would reach 17."

"Didn't you think you'd reach 17?" King responded. "But you thought you would do something to yourself?"

When the star replied: "Yes."