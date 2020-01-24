Billie Eilish shares story with depression and suicidal thoughts

Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Billie eilish He has been open with his fans in the past about his mental health problems. The 18-year-old star has resorted to his lyrics in the past as a way to express those struggles, but commented on his mental health and his past thoughts of suicide in an interview with Gayle king.
As part of The Gayle King Grammy Special which aired on Thursday night, Eilish spent a day with the host to give an inside look at his daily life. In her sitting interview, the "Bad Guy,quot; singer shared that she used to self-harm and believed that she would not live to see her 17th birthday.
"I never thought I'd be happy again, never," he said.
King pointed out in the special that the pressure and isolation that came with his new fame helped him to fall into a clinical depression.
As Eilish shared, "I don't want to be too dark, but I really didn't think it would reach 17."
"Didn't you think you'd reach 17?" King responded. "But you thought you would do something to yourself?"
When the star replied: "Yes."
The singer of "Bury A Friend,quot; shared the story of an era in Berlin in which she had suicide problems.
"I remember there was a window there," he said about his empty hotel room. "And I, God. I remember crying because I was thinking about how I was going to die. I I was going to do it. "
The lyrics of the Grammy nominee's songs have hinted at her mental health problems. In the song "Bury A Friend," she sings the phrase, "I want to end with me." King asked the artist if that line was intended to be about her.
"It was," he shared. "It also rhymed."
She explained that serious lyrics came from a deeply unhappy moment in her life.
"I was so unhappy last year," said Eilish. "I was so unhappy and I was so sad."
Now, the musician seems to be in a better place and uses his platform to connect with fans who have also self-injured and struggle with suicidal thoughts.
Speaking of meeting those fans, Eilish said to King, "I just grab them by the shoulders and say," Take care, be good to yourself and be nice to yourself. Don't take that extra step and hurt yourself more and then don't you can get it back. "
Eilish will appear at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday, January 26, where she is nominated for six awards. The broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in CBS.
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).