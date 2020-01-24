Billie Eilish is sincere about her suicidal thoughts in an emotional interview: "I didn't think she would reach 17,quot;

%MINIFYHTML693a15fd7cdff08177caa2a8a0c434b211% %MINIFYHTML693a15fd7cdff08177caa2a8a0c434b212%

The talented artist began in the music industry at a very young age, so it makes sense that fame has really affected her mentally. Now, Billy Eilish reveals that the pressure of being in the public eye almost pushed her to take her own life when she was only 16 years old!

The singer is now 18 years old and one of the best known people in the world!

However, he revealed that he suffered from clinical depression for years and that "he really didn't believe that (she) would reach 17,quot;.

This is what Billie shared during her interview with Gayle King, among many other things.

The teenager stressed that being famous so early in her life felt really isolated from her, but precisely because she knows very well how difficult it is to manage mental health, it is a great comfort for her fans.

Billie really likes to use his platform to remind his followers how important their lives are.

‘I just grab them by the shoulders and say,‘ Please take care of yourself and be good to yourself and be nice to yourself. Don't take that extra step and get hurt more. And then you can't get it back. "

After all, these comforting words were what she also needed to hear at some point in her life.

‘I was so unhappy last year. I was so unhappy and I was so happy … I don't want to be too dark, but I really didn't think I'd get to 17. "

Gayle asked him if he really thought he would end up "doing something," and Billie answered honestly with a stifled "Yes."

Then he remembered a time when he really almost tried to kill himself: think I think about this once I was in Berlin and I was alone in my hotel. And I remember there was a window right there. I remember crying because I was thinking about how I was going to die … I was going to do it. "

When asked why he didn't do it, Billie tearfully told the interviewer that he was his mother.



