Billie Eilish details suicidal thoughts in a Berlin hotel room

Billie eilish He becomes sincere during his appearance on "The Gayle king Grammy Special, "which aired on Thursday night, January 23 on CBS. The Grammy nominee told the host about her mental health fight that made her have suicidal thoughts in 2018.

"I was so unhappy last year," the "bad" hitmaker shared. "I was so unhappy and without joy."

Gayle then explained that "fame had taken a high price" on the 18-year-old superstar. "He couldn't go out in public without being recognized and most of his friends, unable to relate to Billie's new pop star status, had moved away. Lonely and isolated, he fell into a clinical depression," Gayle continued.

In response, Billie said. "I don't want to be dark, but I really didn't think that, like, I would, like 17." Then he talked about his dark moment in Berlin, when he was alone in a hotel room. "I think about this once I was in Berlin, and I was alone in my hotel, and I remember there was, like, a window right there," he shared.

"I, God, I remember crying because I was thinking about how I was going to die, I was going to do it," he admitted, adding that the phrase "I want to end up with me" on it The song titled "Bury a friend" used to have a literal meaning .

"You know, there is a letter in one of your songs where you talk about the end of me. When I heard that, I thought: & # 39; God, I wonder if Billie was talking about herself & # 39;" Gayle said, to which the singer replied: "I was". Then, Billie tried to get in the mood by saying that that was not the only reason, and explained: "It also rhymed."

Fortunately, Billie is in a much better place now. The musician, nominated for six Grammy Awards this year, always tried to encourage his fans that they had the same fight not to give up on life. "I just grab them by the shoulders and say: & # 39; Please take care and be good to yourself and be kind to yourself. Don't take that extra step and get hurt more," Billie said. "You can't get it back."

"The Gayle King Grammy Special" aired on Thursday, January 23 at 10 p.m. in CBS.