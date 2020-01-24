Big Sean reveals his favorite part in Jhene Aiko's new song & # 39; P * $$ and Fairy (OTW) & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML733a26d3810731927a8cbb3819271d1b11% %MINIFYHTML733a26d3810731927a8cbb3819271d1b12%

Be big Y Jhene aiko They are not strangers in giving people a glimpse of some sensual details of their relationship. The singer-songwriters recently released their latest single "P * $$ and Fairy (OTW)", which the lyrics explicitly describe about her and her man in the bedroom. And now, Sean has just revealed which part of the lyrics he liked best.

The revelation came after Jhene asked his Instagram followers: "What is your favorite letter of P * $$ and Fairy (OTW)? Sean didn't miss the opportunity to let his girlfriend know that the song, which he saw Jhene singing, "That shit made my soul smile," was totally his cup of tea even from the beginning.

"The part that begins at 0:01 n ends at 3:02," so Sean responded in the comments section. The comment has obtained more than 32 thousand likes from now on with many people who praise him for his effusive comment. "#SMOOTH," one fan wrote, while another person noticed that it was a "good answer."

The interaction between the reunited couple was too pretty that someone said: "Can you get married now?" Another added, "Let's go with the good game brother. People say that you are toxic but that you are really perfect."

Sean and Jhene surprised people when they joined her "None of Your Concern" in November 2019, which sparked rumors that they would be together again. In the song, the former couple reflects on their relationship after their separation. "But every time I go to bed I think of you naked," says Sean, before boasting to make Jhene climax nine times in a day. "And if you find my replacement, how could you?" He continues his part. "I made you run nine times in a day / Your two lips should appear in a vase / You mounted my face Do I realize that you look as good as you know? Hmm (Yes) Fingers in your mouth / I'm holding you up and down ** down / I'm grabbing your waist, your room is my only escape / I guess it's none of your business. "

To further feed the speculation, the couple was occasionally seen hugging during a romantic dinner at an elegant place called Geoffrey & # 39; s in Malibu on Saturday, November 16. The singer of "The Worst" is seen sitting on Sean's lap, as they looked towards the ocean on the terrace of the restaurant's patio. He seemed to put his hand inside Jhene's pocket in his jacket. The two dressed casually for dinner.