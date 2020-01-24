Beyonce and Jay-Z wore his and her Lorraine Schwartz Diamond rings totaling 58 carats to the golden balloons

It is safe to say that Beyonce and Jay-Z ruled the Golden Globes. The couple arrived in the latest fashion with their bodyguards in tow, brought their own champagne Ace of Spades that Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon enjoyed, provided by Ellen DeGeneres when she accepted the Carole Burnett Award, and Beyonce was stunned while carrying more than 300 carats of diamonds. In your ears. She and Jay-Z also used their diamond rings with a total weight of more than 58 carats.

Beyonce was wearing a black Schiaparelli dress with gold woven mesh sleeves and she looked stunning. Although Beyonce showed her curves with the dress that forms the figure, it was her handmade earrings made by Lorraine Schwartz that became a conversation piece.

In addition to Beyonce's dress and earrings, Jay-Z's champagne spades Ace was a great success at the Golden Globes. Lorraine Schwartz showed the personalized rings for Beyonce and Jay-Z and explained that they were champagne diamonds to match with his bubbly Ace of Spades. Jay-Z's ring weighed 30 carats and Beyonce's weighed 28 carats.

Matching champagne diamonds for the couple who loves champagne! J #jayz in a 30-carat pink diamond diamond ring and @beyonce in a 28-carat pear-shaped champagne diamond ring #lorraineschwartz #aceofspades ♠ ️💎 ♠ ️💎

You can see the photo that Lorraine Schwartz shared with her followers below.

Lorraine Schwartz creates many jewels for Beyonce and Jay-Z and the photos she shares often become viral. Fans are going crazy over the diamond rings worn by Beyonce and Jay-Z and many people expressed surprise that they were actually diamonds and not a yellow gemstone. Beyonce's ring was the perfect complement to her earrings.

You can see photos of her Lorraine Schwartz earrings in the photos below.

What do you think of the jewels of Lorraine Schwartz? Do you see why Beyonce and Jay-Z love their designs? Beyonce decided not to wear a necklace with her Schiaparelli dress, but definitely complemented the set with many jewels, including rings and earrings.

Did you see the rings of Jay-Z and Beyonce in their photos of the Golden Globes? What do you think of all the diamonds that Beyonce took to the Golden Globes?



