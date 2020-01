Ben Stokes was fired for only two on the first day of the fourth test

Ben Stokes seemed to be involved in an altercation with someone in the crowd after his dismissal in the fourth Test against South Africa.

The all-terrain of England seemed to use expletives in a heated exchange with someone in the crowd when he left the field after his dismissal.

Stokes was caught in the slips by Rassie van der Dussen when England fell to 157-4 in the fourth Test, before closing the first day at 192-4.

