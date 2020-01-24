Ben Stokes apologizes after insulting the viewer in the fourth test | Cricket News

Mike Atherton says "you have to hold your tongue,quot; as a player, regardless of abuse.

















Former England captain Michael Atherton says players should not react to spectator abuse after Ben Stokes was involved in an altercation in Johannesburg.

Ben Stokes apologized after insulting a spectator during England's fourth test against South Africa on Friday.

The all-terrain of England was filmed with expletives in reaction to a comment from the crowd, as it left the field after its dismissal shortly before closing.

Stokes had been caught in the slips by Rassie van der Dussen when England fell to 157-4 the first day in Johannesburg.

In a statement released after the game closed, Stokes said: "I want to apologize for my language that was heard on the live broadcast today after my dismissal.

"When I left the playing area, I was subjected to repeated abuse by the crowd.

"I admit that my reaction was not professional, and I sincerely apologize for the language I used, especially to the many young fans who watch live streaming worldwide."

"Throughout the tests so far, the support of both fan groups (England and South Africa) has been brilliant. An incident will not ruin such a competitive series, that we are determined to win."

Ashley Giles, England's cricket managing director, called for additional security at Wanderers Stadium after further incidents of abuse directed at the team.

He said: "It is disappointing that a member of the public has done everything possible to abuse Ben when he left the camp. Ben is fully aware that he should not have reacted in the way he did and apologizes for his actions." .

"In addition to this incident, the members of our support staff were subjected to personal abuse during and after the game day. We have requested the site to ensure that security and administration are improved during the rest of the game so that the players and the staff members can fulfill their duties without provocation. "

Sky Sports Cricket Expert Mike Atherton said Stokes should have shut up and believes he is likely to face the action of referee Andy Pycroft.

"I don't approve of any abuse, be it supporters of the players or players back (to the fans)," said Atherton. "You have to hold your tongue.

"The players know the regulations. We can disagree with them. It's an adult game and you hear bad words from time to time."

"But the regulation is that if the players hear bad words on the field of play, the match referees will intervene."

The former England captain, Nasser Hussain, agreed and added: "You can be very calm and calm in a comment box, but when you just left and someone is abusing you from the bench, sometimes you lose the plot."

"Everyone wants a piece of Ben Stokes, good and bad. You will go to breakfast at the hotel and almost all England fans will go to Ben and tell him very good things, also at airports, for the year he has had.

"Then you see the other side, the bad side, when he leaves, a South African fan will try and it's part of the game. You'll have to put up with it. But it's easy for us to say.

"He probably repents now. There is no mileage; you can't win. You'll have to bite your tongue."

