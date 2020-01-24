BDS needs a political vision for the Palestinian state | Middle East

%MINIFYHTMLe8024a4c7675f149c8b3b5e2e187a07611% %MINIFYHTMLe8024a4c7675f149c8b3b5e2e187a07612%

Almost 15 years have passed since the Palestinian campaign for the academic and cultural boycott of Israel (PACBI) launched the Boycott, Divestment (BDS) movement.

The aim of the campaign is to force Israel and its followers to recognize that the status quo in the Palestinian lands and Israel is not sustainable in the long term and that there can be no solution without respect for international law, civility and democracy. That means ending the illegal occupation of the West Bank and the siege of Gaza, guaranteeing equal rights within Israel for its Palestinian citizens and implementing the right of displaced Palestinians in the diaspora to return to their homes.

Today, the BDS campaign is supported by the vast majority of Palestinian civil society. The tide is also changing in the West, where Israel's multi-level system of oppression, namely occupation, colonization and apartheid, is increasingly condemned.

International civil society seems to have concluded that, like that of South Africa, Israel's system of oppression cannot come to an end without ending international complicity and intensifying global solidarity, particularly in the form of BDS . Therefore, the campaign is rapidly approaching its moment of maturity and impact in South Africa.

Personally, I have been involved in BDS since its inception and I support it with all my heart. However, I am also concerned that public attention is limited to the immediate demands of the campaign at the cost of developing a coherent plan for the political future of Palestine. In other words, as the campaign is limited to ensuring that the rights of the Palestinians are respected, it lacks a vision of the political reality within which those rights will be extended.

The BDS campaign has been deliberately ambiguous about the way the Palestinian state should take and there are tactical reasons for this, mainly to avoid disagreements within the movement.

However, I am of the opinion that opting for silence on important political issues about the future of Palestine is a wrong tactic. Focusing on the end of the occupation, the rights of Palestinians in Israel and the right to return must be included in a political program that supports a single-state solution.

That is why I co-founded, with a group of academics and activists, the Group of a Democratic State. The group, which is part of the One Sate Campaign, has presented a program that not only reaffirms the right to return, the rights of Palestinian citizens of Israel and the end of the occupation, but also proposes a vision for statehood and economic development. , social justice and responsible international politics.

The central premise is that the two-state solution is dead and must be pronounced as such, despite the attachment that many groups, especially leftists, have.

It is time for all those who continue to impose the two-state solution in the public discourse in Palestine and abroad to realize that the strategy of colonization of the West Bank by Israel and the gradual expulsion of Palestinian residents working for a future annexation has resulted in a double impossible solution.

At this point, sticking to the vision of two states, an impossible solution, simply means the continuation of occupation, colonization and apartheid.

Although I fully understand the position taken by defenders of the rights-based approach, I still believe that there is an urgent need for a political vision that helps put a light at the end of the tunnel for those millions of people living between Jordan River and the Mediterranean , and more than five million Palestinian refugees scattered throughout the world.

In my opinion, the right to self-determination should not give rise to a racist solution in which there are two states, one of which violates the rights of two-thirds of the Palestinian people. That is, an Israeli state would continue to treat its Palestinian citizens as a second class and continue to deny the right of return to Palestinian refugees.

It would not be different from South Africa, ruled by whites, a state that granted exclusive rights to one race and excluded all others. If we want to learn from the South African movement against apartheid, then we must pay attention to its political vision: democracy, racial equality and the end of segregation.

This strategy led to the creation of a secular and democratic state in the land of South Africa, which belongs to all South Africans, as provided by the Freedom Charter of the Alliance of the South African Congress.

What stuns the mind is how some people who supported the end of apartheid do not see the contradiction inherent in their support for a Palestinian ethnic state, which would only fulfill the right to self-determination. of the Palestinians who reside in the West Bank and Gaza and deprive the diaspora and the Palestinian citizens of Israel of this right.

This amounts to supporting the "right,quot; of the four infamous Bantustans – Transkei, Bophuthatswana, Venda and Ciskei – to "independence."

The two-state solution will not guarantee democracy, the end of segregation and full political rights for all Palestinians. It will not provide self-determination for all Palestinians. In fact, it will exclude millions of Palestinians living in Israel and in the diaspora from recognition of the state and Palestinian rights.

We have to go beyond the debate of the solution of one against two states, and try to follow the most precise approach: the rights-based struggle together with a clear political vision that can be carried out within the framework of a unitary state with guarantee equality for all its citizens, regardless of their religion, ethnicity or gender.

For now, the BDS campaign may be delaying the taking of position, but at some point it will have to.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.