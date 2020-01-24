Back to the top 10 memes about Bob Biswas from Kahaani

In 2012, Sujoy Ghosh Kahaani's thriller made waves. The drama was led by Vidya Balan and became a blockbuster. What the movie also gave us was a hit man with glasses called Bob Biswas. Saswata Chatterjee played the chilling hitman and immortalized the character forever. Bob became quite popular for his characteristic dialogue, & # 39; Nomoshkar, ek minute & # 39 ;.

However, the film only deepened a little in his life. Now, in 2020, we can enjoy a movie titled Bob Biswas. The film will probably tell the story of how Bob Biswas became a cold-blooded hitman. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan, Bob Biswas will have Abhishek Bachchan as the protagonist. Abhishek went to his Instagram to share a vision of his character, while they began filming the movie today. So, we think it's the perfect day to look back at the best memes that went viral on the Internet after the launch of Vidya Balan's protagonist, Kahaani. This will surely make you laugh and justify why Bob Biswas is one of Bollywood's most beloved villains.

%MINIFYHTML7014074b00753c67d5d42a6672a37a5d13% %MINIFYHTML7014074b00753c67d5d42a6672a37a5d14%

one)

two)

3)

4)

5)

6)

7)

8)

9)

10)