B Dortmund 5 – 1 Cologne

Haaland has scored five goals in 57 minutes in the Bundesliga since his arrival in Dortmund; Jadon Sancho was also in the minutes





Erling Haaland continued his remarkable start at Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland left the bench to score twice when Borussia Dortmund hit Cologne 5-1 to rise to third place in the Bundesliga.

Haaland had started as a substitute despite scoring a & # 39; hat-trick & # 39; in his debut in Augsburg last Saturday, but the Norwegian, who had been linked to a move to Manchester United, continued the remarkable start of his career at Borussia Dortmund, causing a dramatic late impression. with a key in the last 13 minutes to seal an emphatic victory.

Raphael Guerreiro had put Dortmund ahead in the first minute after a clean cut by Jadon Sancho, and Marco Reus doubled the lead in the half-hour mark.

Haaland scored twice, taking his account to five goals in two alternate appearances of the Bundesliga

Sancho reached the scoreboard three minutes after the second half and after Mark Uth withdrew one for the visitors, Haaland left to continue his impressive form.

Dortmund's victory led them back to third place in the Bundesliga table, level in points with Bayern Munich and four behind the leader RB Leipzig.

Sancho (R) was also on the scoreboard against Colonia

Rebic on target again for Milan

Ante Rebic scored the only goal of the game when AC Milan beat Brescia

Ante Rebic also left the bench to score his third goal in two games when AC Milan won Brescia 1-0 on Friday.

Rebic, who scored twice in a victory over Udinese last weekend, threw himself on a loose ball behind the center of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to score the only goal of the game in the 71st minute, when AC Milan secured a fourth victory consecutive in all competitions.

Victoria sees AC Milan climb to the Europa League places in Serie A. They move to sixth place, four points behind the fifth place Atalanta. Meanwhile, Brescia, who was without the suspended Mario Balotelli, remains one point above the lower side of Genoa.

A hard night for Pardew

It was a difficult night for Alan Pardew and his ADO Den Haag team

Alan Pardew suffered a difficult night when ADO Den Haag suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of FC Utrecht

Kristoffer Peterson's 14-minute attack gave Utrecht an advantage in the first half and extended his lead in the second half when Sean Kleiber scored twice on each side of one side of Gyrano Kerk.

Defeat sees next to Pardew staying in the places of descent of Eredivisie.

In other parts of Europe …

Third place Rennes failed to make significant ground in Marseille in Ligue 1, as they had a 1-1 draw nice.

Kasper Dolberg put the home team in front two minutes after the interval, but after Mbaye Niang hit the wood, Flavien Tait grabbed a point for visitors nine minutes later.

The 81-minute penalty of Rubén García and a subsequent coup by Íñigo Pérez gave him Osasuna a 2-0 victory over I raised in their mid-table battle in La Liga.