Australian Open: Serena Williams knocked out in third round | News

Seven-time champion Serena Williams has suffered a dramatic exit from the Australian Open, her first in 14 years in the tournament, dropping 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5 against Chinese tennis player Wang Qiang in an impressive third place. -as annoying.

Wang, who was defeated 6-1, 6-0 by Williams in the quarterfinals of the US Open last year, savored a sweet revenge at the Rod Laver Arena to end the bet of the American tennis star for a 24th Grand Slam title that matched the record, sending shock waves. through Melbourne Park on Friday.

Plus:

A day before the Chinese New Year, the 27th seeded Wang hesitated when he served for the match with 5-4 in the second set, but delivered under pressure on the decision.

He broke Williams' formidable service to seal the thriller in the third game point when the American threw a setback to the net.

It was Williams' first outing of the first Grand Slam of the year since 2006, when his defense of the title was finished by Slovakian Daniela Hantuchova.

"I think my team always thinks I can do it," Wang said in an interview on the court. "After the last time, I worked very hard on the court and off the court, it's a really good job and I thought I could do it."

"During the second set I was a little confused, but in my mind I knew that I had to concentrate on the court, concentrate on each point."

Wang, 28, said Chinese New Year celebrations would be suspended before his fourth round showdown against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, who knocked out Williams' good friend and former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, closing the curtain about the career of the retired tennis player.

"I will rest and prepare for the next game," he said.

There was less drama on the men's side of the draw early Friday.

World champion number two and seven times Novak Djokovic reserved his place in the fourth round after a convincing 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory against Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka in 1 hour and 25 minutes.