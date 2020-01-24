Australian Open 2020: Serena Williams upset by Wang Qiang in third round

%MINIFYHTMLccd89ef0e8dc2c6f76758d090660f45e11% %MINIFYHTMLccd89ef0e8dc2c6f76758d090660f45e12%

MELBOURNE, Australia – Serena Williams suffered an annoying defeat against Wang Qiang in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday (Thursday in the US).

The American star made his first outing in Melbourne since 2006 with a surprising 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5 loss to 27th favorite Wang on the Rod Laver Arena.

Williams' bet to match the record of 24 main titles of Margaret Court will have to wait a little longer after its display full of errors.

A seven-time Australian Open champion, Williams, eighth seed, lost before the fourth round of the tournament for the fourth time in his illustrious career.

Wang, meanwhile, was impressive at all times, settling early and recovering in the third set to close the victory in two hours and 41 minutes.

Wang, crushed 6-1, 6-0 when the couple met at the US Open. UU. Last year, it quickly resolved despite Williams' pressure and saved three break points during a sixth long game.

Williams seemed more likely to find a break before Wang did exactly that with a right winner to take a 5-4 lead.

A long backward turn saw Wang take the first set to 15, stunning Williams.

Williams fell in a 0-40 hole in the fifth game of the second set and Wang delivered a right win to take a 3-2 lead.

Struggling to find his rank, Williams saved a break point in the seventh game before wasting one in the eighth.

But Williams stepped forward when Wang served for the game, returning to 15 with a heartbreaking winner of the right cross court.

Williams defended himself 15-40 in the next game before delivering what was a tense tie-break to force a decisive set.

Wang stayed with Williams despite the disappointment in the second set while maintaining the service, the previous one wasted two match points with nervous errors in the 12th game.

But he took his third chance when Williams sent a setback to the net to fall into a surprising defeat.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Wang Qiang (27) bt Serena Williams (8) 6-4 6-7 (2-7) 7-5

WINNERS / ERRORS NOT FORCED

Wang – 25/20

Williams – 43/56

ACES / DOUBLE FAILURES

Wang – 2/1

Williams – 8/4

REST POINTS WON

Wang – 3/12

Williams – 1/6

FIRST SERVICE PERCENTAGE

Wang – 63

Williams – 56

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON IN THE FIRST / SECOND SERVICE

Wang – 69/60

Williams – 70/50

TOTAL POINTS

Wang – 121

Williams – 111