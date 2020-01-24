Auschwitz survivor Leon Schagrin: "Suffering does not disappear,quot; | Europe

Leon Schagrin keeps a supply of white business cards on him to hand out a plea aside.

"Don't forget any victims of the Holocaust!" One side of a card is read.

The other party has his name, telephone number and, in italics, the title he obtained 75 years ago on January 27, 1945.

"Auschwitz Survivor,quot;.

To get out alive, he endured years of near-death experiences.

Being crowded for days in a cattle car while naked, while people defecated or died at their feet. Being hit Wear wooden clogs in winter. Tiring work while almost starving.

Auschwitz was "a commercial murder factory," he told Al Jazeera.

"Look at the railroad when you pass the door. The railroad goes straight to the crematorium. I was working on it. It was a job."

At 93, Schagrin has lost most of the survivors he knew.

"In the last 10 years, they died very quickly," he said of his local group in South Florida, where he has lived since the late 1970s.

On December 2, 2019, the one closest to him died: his wife, Betty Sternlicht, who, along with his sisters, survived because they came to the list of Oskar Schindler.

"He had 62 years of life with her, a good life," Schagrin said.

Framed photos of the couple decorate their apartment, including one of them smiling on the beach.

He had the number, and they knew immediately that you were Jewish. I told my wife: "You know, I'm going to cover this with anything." Lion Schagrin, Holocaust survivor

A few weeks after his death at 97, Schagrin went to lunch for Holocaust survivors worldwide, an event called Europa Coffee.

He wore a blue jacket that matched his eyes, struggling to see due to macular degeneration. However, your memory remains intact.

Schagrin told Al Jazeera about the last weeks of his imprisonment.

"I couldn't go to the death march from Auschwitz because they hurt me a lot," Schagrin said, pointing to a scar on the lower neck caused by shrapnel from bombs dropped by the United States Air Force on December 26 of 1944, about a factory where he had worked, in a field known as Auschwitz III, or Monowitz.

Schagrin's neck wound had become infected and developed fever. Shortly after, the prisoners learned that they would evacuate the field on foot through the snow in mid-January 1945.

Soviet forces were fast approaching and the Nazis struggled to escape with their prisoners in tow.

Schagrin did not go to the march because he was too weak to keep up and risked being shot.

Instead, he clung to life without a crumb of food for almost two weeks until the Soviet soldiers released approximately 7,000 prisoners, including him.

He was 18 years old and weighed only 80 pounds (36 kg).

While Schagrin spoke, live background music was heard. Two men tried to keep their spirits high: a great order at a meeting of Holocaust survivors. One sang, with the accordion accompaniment, a song by Fiddler on the Roof entitled To Life, about hope.

When Schagrin left Auschwitz, he had little hope of finding a family.

His parents, Hersch and Chaja Schagrin, and their five brothers died in the gas chambers of Belzec, a German extermination camp in eastern Poland, where the Nazis killed 600,000 people, mostly Jews.

Auschwitz survivor Leon Schagrin and his wife Betty Sternlicht, also a Holocaust survivor but with the help of Oskar Schindler's list. They married in Haifa on June 26, 1958 (Courtesy of Leon Schagrin and Stephen Shooster)

In 2012, he met unexpectedly with a cousin and fellow survivor of the camps, Leo Adler.

After 70 years apart, Adler discovered that Schagrin lived only when he received a copy of the memoirs of Schagrin: The Horse Adjutant: A boy & # 39; s life in the Nazi Holocaust, published in 2011.

"A friend of my parents said he had to read this book," recalled Gary Adler, Leo's son, who spoke with Al Jazeera because his father does not listen well on the phone.

Leo Adler had experienced the Holocaust himself and did not think he had to read another story, but he opened it and found the names of his own relatives, and that this Leon Schagrin was his cousin.

Leon had changed his name from Lemel, which is the name by which Leo Adler knew him.

"My father was extremely excited. It was a big problem," said Gary Adler.

Cousins ​​used to see each other after meeting, when Leo Adler and his wife spent time in South Florida, but now they live in New York State permanently, and that distance keeps them apart again.

For years, Schagrin wanted to write those memoirs, and recruited fellow Floridian Stephen Shooster to do so.

Shooster spent years, with the help of friends, gathering the story of Schagrin's life. It covers almost 300 pages. Despite his busy full-time job, Shooster did it because he wanted Schagrin to fulfill the promise he made to Hersch, his father.

"Leon's father told him to tell the world the story of what happened to them," Shooster wrote in the book. "It's not a story. It's a serious warning. It can happen again."

That is why Schagrin decided to discuss his past again and again.

"You have to understand, my past is like going up and down steps," Schagrin said. "Some time it was very hard, another time was easier, but in general, if you put everything together, the suffering does not disappear."

The suffering followed Schagrin to New York City, where he and Betty lived for many years. He was sure that anti-Semitism prevented him from getting a job.

"He had the number, and they knew immediately that you were Jewish," Schagrin said of the "161744,quot; tattooed on his left forearm at Auschwitz.

"I told my wife, you know, I'm going to cover this with anything."

And he did; In the mid-1960s, he entered a salon and covered it with a long black panther tattoo.

Leon Schagrin covered the & # 39; 161744 & # 39; tattooed on his left forearm in Auschwitz with a black panther he got in New York City in the mid-1960s (Courtney Ortiz, courtesy of Stephen Shooster)

Later, the couple moved to Sunrise, Florida. Although they never had children, Schagrin has surrounded himself with students in public schools, where he gives talks.

Ivy Schamis has hosted him in a class he taught at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. the same school where, on February 14, 2018, a 19-year-old former student killed 17 children and staff with a semi-automatic rifle. The shooter had recorded swastikas in ammunition magazines.

Two students who died had taken the Schamis Holocaust study class.

"To heal, many of these children from the shooting, especially those who were in my class during the shooting, return and read passages from their book just for inspiration," Schamis said. "They went through such horrible moments in their lives and left with very good attitudes and the will to continue living."

Monday, the Auschwitz memorial It will commemorate 75 years since the liberation of the German camps. Organizers expect up to 200 survivors from Auschwitz and the Holocaust to join, although Schagrin will not be there. He returned to Poland once, in 2004.

"January is an important month for me," he said from his department. When asked if he would like to meet with other survivors locally, he said he prefers to visit the students.

"Otherwise," he said, "they will not meet a survivor."