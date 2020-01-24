Arsenal Women signs Caitlin Foord of Sydney FC | Soccer news

Arsenal had until midnight to finalize the agreement due to FIFA regulations on foreign transfers





Caitlin Foord leaves Sydney FC after seven and a half seasons

Arsenal has completed the signing of Caitlin Foord of Sydney FC in a late transfer of Women's Super League Day.

The WSL leaders, Arsenal, responded to their 4-1 at Chelsea by completing the agreement after the 5 p.m. deadline. from the United Kingdom for an undisclosed fee.

Arsenal had until midnight to finalize the agreement due to FIFA regulations on foreign transfers.

Foord leaves Sydney after seven and a half seasons and becomes one of the first Westfield W-League players to move out of a club in Australia and charge a transfer fee.

Arsenal Women head coach Joe Montemurro said: "I am very happy that Caitlin has joined us. I have seen her grow up in the W-League and she is versatile and a great character."

"We are excited to welcome you when you join the team."

Liverpool signs goalkeeper with YNWA tattoo

Rylee Foster has & # 39; You'll never walk alone & # 39; tattooed on his arm

Liverpool Women made a move on the day of the deadline to sign goalkeeper Rylee Foster.

Foster, 21, joins the WSL club after finishing his career in the American university system with the University of West Virginia.

The Canadian U20 international played 84 times for four years in West Virginia, keeping 39 clean sheets, and was named on the long list of the MAC Hermann Trophy for the most outstanding college player of the year in two successive years.

He joins three days after Liverpool goalkeeper Fran Kitching suffered a severe head and face cut during a training session.

Foster, who is a Liverpool fan and has a tattoo of & # 39; you'll never walk alone & # 39; on his arm, he said: "It has been a dream for me to play for Liverpool since I was a child."

"I got the tattoo in 2014 after my grandmother passed away. My grandparents are from Wavertree in Liverpool but they moved during the war. It is somewhat commemorative to show that they are always with me."

Bristol City sign Logarzo

Bristol City has signed the Australian international Chloe Logarzo

Bristol City Women has confirmed the signing of the Australian international Chloe Logarzo of Sydney FC in a one and a half year contract.

The 25-year-old, who won the W-League with Sydney last season, has played 41 times for her country, scoring seven goals.

Lozargo was named Sydney FC Player of the Year in 2018 and a year later she won her second W-League title, earning the score in Sydney's 4-2 victory over Perth in the 2019 W-League Grand Final.

Brighton moves late to sign two players

Rianna Jarrett poses with a Brighton and Hove Albion women's shirt after signing for them (Image courtesy of BHAFC)

Brighton and Hove Albion left him late before completing a double movement for the Republic of Ireland attacker Rianna Jarrett and the Dutch U23 end Maxime Bennink.

Jarrett, 25, joins a six-month contract, subject to international authorization, after a five-year period with Wexford Youths.

Meanwhile, Bennink has signed a Reading loan for the rest of the season.

Photo of Maxime Bennink after signing a loan for Brighton and Hove Albion Women of Reading Women (photo courtesy of BHAFC)

WSL Deadline Day made offers

Caitlin Foord – Sydney FC to Arsenal, not disclosed

Rylee Foster – University of West Virginia to Liverpool, free

Chloe Logarzo – Sydney FC to Bristol City, not disclosed

Sophie Harris – Brighton to Lewes, all season loan

Ellie Fletcher – Liverpool to Blackburn, free

Rianna Jarrett – Wexford Youths a Brighton, free

Maxime Bennink – Reading Brighton, loan of the whole season