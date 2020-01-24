Antonio Brown surrenders to release the police with a $ 110k bonus

UPDATE: A judge granted bail to Antonio Brown that was set at $ 110K. Now you will have to release your passport and guns, be monitored by GPS, undergo alcohol tests and have a mental health assessment.

Antonio Brown is delivered to a Florida jail after an arrest warrant issued for him earlier this week.

This comes later AB allegedly attacked a trucker from a moving company for a payment dispute for a scheduled delivery at home, according to TMZ.

AB will face a judge at a bail hearing later today. We will keep you informed about any updates.

