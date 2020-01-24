Antonio Brown surrenders in Florida jail to face assault charges | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLefff70104d4063e819c43381461937aa11% %MINIFYHTMLefff70104d4063e819c43381461937aa12%





Antonio Brown arrived at the Broward County jail around 10 p.m. local time

%MINIFYHTMLefff70104d4063e819c43381461937aa13% %MINIFYHTMLefff70104d4063e819c43381461937aa14%

NFL open receiver Antonio Brown turned himself in a Florida jail on charges related to allegations that he and his coach attacked another man.

Brown arrived at the Broward County jail around 10 p.m. Local time and his lawyer told him that the former New England Patriot would spend the night in jail.

The lawyer also said Brown was innocent of the charges, which include battery theft.

Brown, who is a free agent, played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers between 2010 and 2018.

He was changed to the Oakland Raiders last year, but was released before playing a regular season game after several off-field incidents.

Brown was signed by the New England Patriots, who released him in September after accusations of sexual and personal conduct were made against him, which Brown denies.

ESPN reported last week that Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, will no longer work with his client until the open receiver seeks professional help.