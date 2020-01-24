Antonio Brown has his passport revoked under the terms of release | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML5e2a8900dcd9d0cf50dc6d493e57562911% %MINIFYHTML5e2a8900dcd9d0cf50dc6d493e57562912%





A judge ordered Antonio Brown to undergo a mental health assessment.

The NFL's open receiver, Antonio Brown, was released on bail after surrendering in a Florida jail on charges that he and his coach attacked another man.

It is alleged that Brown and his coach Glenn Holt attacked the driver of a moving truck carrying some of Brown's possessions from California.

Broward County Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon set a bail of $ 110,000 (£ 83,000) and imposed conditions that include a GPS monitor, no possession of weapons or ammunition, a mental health assessment and delivery of your passport. Brown must also undergo random drug testing.

The 31-year-old man appeared on video in an audience in a green jail suit, with handcuffed wrists. He only spoke to answer the judge's questions.

Prosecutors did not seek bail, noting that the open receiver is a rich sports figure who runs the risk of fleeing if he is released.

They noted that police had been called to their Florida home 18 times since December, for several reasons.

But one of Brown's lawyers, Eric Schwartzreich, said Brown deserved credit for surrendering voluntarily and had no incentive to flee.

Brown was one of the best NFL receivers during his nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was changed to the Oakland Raiders last year, but was released before playing a regular season game after several off-field incidents.

He was then signed by the New England Patriots, who released Brown in September after a second woman in 10 days accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior.

A Hollywood police statement said Brown's arrest warrant included charges of battery robbery, theft of an unoccupied means of transportation and criminal mischief.

Authorities responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call where the alleged victim said Brown and his coach beat him outside Brown's house in Hollywood.

Holt was arrested and charged with a charge of battery theft, but officials were unable to contact Brown at that time.

According to a police arrest report, the altercation began as a discussion about Brown's refusal to pay $ 4,000 (£ 3,000) to the driver to release his household items.

The driver called police and reported vandalism after he said Brown threw a stone as he walked away, causing a small dent and splintering the paint, an officer wrote.

The driver then returned when his company's manager told him that Brown would now pay the additional $ 4,000 and $ 860 (£ 650) for the driver's damages and time.

Brown then paid the $ 4,000 but refused to pay the rest, so the driver returned to the van to call his company, and that was when Brown began another verbal argument, police said.

Brown climbed into the cabin of the vehicle and began to physically grab and pull (to the driver), while Holt entered the vehicle and took the ignition keys, police said. The driver tried to retrieve the keys and cut his hand in the process, according to the report.

Police say the driver suffered injuries, such as scratches on his neck, shoulder and arm, a cut on his finger and a scratch on his stomach.

Holt then used the keys to open the truck, while Brown and other unidentified friends began removing boxes.

The boxes, however, belonged to another customer, police said. When the driver told them that, Brown and the others "began throwing the items back into the truck causing damage to some of the goods," an officer wrote.

The Hollywood police were called again, and when the officers arrived, Brown withdrew inside his residence and allegedly closed the door.