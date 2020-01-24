Antonio Brown gives himself to the police for a battery case

%MINIFYHTML2246d41a72859901d67d3dfcf4e3166911% %MINIFYHTML2246d41a72859901d67d3dfcf4e3166912%

The former Pittsburgh Steelers player surrendered to a Florida jail after police issued an arrest warrant against him for allegedly assaulting a truck driver earlier this week.

Up News Info – Antonio Brown It was handed over to the police, one day after an arrest warrant was issued for his alleged involvement in an aggression case. The 31-year-old open receiver arrived at a Florida jail on Thursday, January 23.

The former NFL star, accompanied by lawyers and friends, arrived in a turquoise suit at about 10 p.m. ET. He did not respond to WFOR-TV's request for comments before the camera, but his lawyer Eric Schwartzreich said the athlete would spend the night in the Fort Lauderdale jail.

Antonio faces charges of battery robbery, theft of an unoccupied means of transport and criminal mischief arising from an incident on Tuesday in front of his house in which he allegedly assaulted a truck driver on the move. His lawyer said: "He is innocent of these charges. We hope to get bail tomorrow and he will be cleared of all charges."

According to reports, the incident arose from Antonio's refusal to pay a bill for moving costs. When the driver demanded his payment of $ 4,000, the former Pittsburgh Steelers player threw a rock at the truck.

Later, Antonio allegedly made his way to the driver's side of the main cabin and began hitting him physically. According to reports, Antonio's coach, Glenn Holt, grabbed the ignition keys and opened the side of the truck so Antonio could unload his belongings.

Glenn was arrested on Tuesday, while Antonio reportedly locked himself in his home and police could not contact him at that time. Glenn has been charged with battery theft. He was released Wednesday after posting a $ 20,000 bonus.

Antonio is expected to remain in custody until a bail hearing, which is scheduled for Friday, January 24 in the morning.

Antonio has not directly addressed the incident, but his ex and baby mom Chelsie Kryiss has expressed concern about his mental health. In an Instagram post on January 22, he wrote: "Unfortunately, it seems that Antonio has made questionable decisions and continues to ignore the advice of those who love and support him." He added: "I hope Anotonio gets help and seeks the mental health treatment he needs so desperately to be the father that all his children need and deserve."