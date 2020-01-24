Angela Simmons remembers telling her 3-year-old son about her father's death

During last night's episode of Growing Up Hip Hop: Hollywood, Anegal Simmons recalled the moment she was forced to tell her three-year-old son the news that her father had died.

"I was with my son, and I was super emotional, even to talk about it. I was looking out the window and said: & # 39; Daddy, white car & # 39;" he said during the show. "I ask him, & # 39; Where do you see him? & # 39; or,quot; Who is dad? What does it look like? "I ask him and ask him," Do you want to see your dad? "And he says & # 39; Yes & # 39;".

"Then he comes, and I start showing him videos, photos and things, and he stopped," Angela continued. "It's not like he was talking completely yet, so this is what makes him emotional. It was like, & # 39; is he alive? & # 39;"

She adds: "So, for him to ask that is like – whoa. Did you really just say, & # 39; Is he alive? & # 39; I was like, & # 39; No. He is not & # 39; ".

Sutton Tennyson received 13 shots in November 2018.