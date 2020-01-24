Angela Simmons remembers a difficult conversation with her son

%MINIFYHTMLe712bc0317e288175b6aa882110e17f311% %MINIFYHTMLe712bc0317e288175b6aa882110e17f312%

Angela Simmons burst into tears in the latest episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, remembering that she had a difficult conversation with her son. The conversation focused on her ex-boyfriend and father of their 3-year-old son, Sutton Tennyson, who was shot dead in November 2018.

Angela was explaining to her life coach that her son, Sutton Jr., asked him if his father is alive or not.

“I was with my son, and I was super emotional, even to talk about it. He was looking out the window and said, "Daddy, white car," Angela said on the verge of tears. "I ask:" Where do you see it? "O,quot; Who is dad? How does it look? "I ask him. I wonder:" Do you want to see your dad? "And he says," Yes. "Then he comes and I start showing him videos, images and things, and he stopped. It's not like he was a Full conversation yet, so this is what makes him emotional. He was like, "Are you alive?"

Angela remembered being shaken by him using the word "alive,quot; because her son still doesn't have complete conversations, and that's not a word he normally uses.

“So, for him to ask that is like – whoa. Did you really just say, "Are you alive?" He recalled. "I was like,‘ No. He's not. & # 39; "

"This is the first time I have to explain it to him, which is very sad because he is three years old. How do you explain to a 3-year-old boy that he will never see them again? Apart from my own style, which is how,quot; he is in Heaven is with God "(I say) all the great things, then he put his head on my chest and told me he was sad."

Watch her remember the hard time below: