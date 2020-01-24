Angela Simmons collapses in tears while explaining the death of the father of her 3-year-old son

Sutton Tennyson, the father of Angela Simmons' 3-year-old son, was shot in Atlanta, Georgia, fatally wounding him in November 2018. There is no doubt that Angela has struggled emotionally with the death of her son's father.

Recently, BET reported that the 32-year-old woman burst into tears while explaining to her son how her father died. During a conversation with Chenoa Maxwell, the life coach in Growing Hip HopSimmons explained that she showed her son, Sutton Tennyson Junior, videos and photos of his murdered father.

Simmons states that the most emotional part of the interaction was easily when his son said, "Are you alive?" Angela says that her 3-year-old son is just at a point where he can still talk, so for him to recognize something like that was a powerful moment for her.

Simmons states that Sutton is a very happy child, and that all day he acted sad and "depressed." You can watch the video below:

Angela has addressed the death of her son's father in the past, even in November 2019, when Ron Collins picked up on an Instagram post from Growing Hip Hop alum. The star uploaded a social media post in commemoration of Sutton Tennyson.

His post was sincere, speaking to him as if he were alive today and adding that his son together was doing well. In addition to her reality television appearances, Angela has a strong connection in the hip-hop industry through her uncle, Russell Simmons, who was recently charged with a wave of accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior.

However, Russell has never been brought to trial and no formal charges have been filed and stuck. Earlier this year, Oprah Winfrey abandoned an Apple + documentary about the alleged actions of the co-founder of Def Jam Recordings.

Later, Oprah issued a statement explaining the reason for her departure, arguing that she felt that the movie was simply not over yet and that the scope of what had happened to the victims had not been fully explored. In addition, he said there were "inconsistencies,quot; in women's stories.



