Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan shoot with Nagarjuna, Katrina Kaif and more celebrities

The legendary Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan recently launched into a jewelry store along with Katrina Kaif, Nagarjuna, Prabhu Ganesan and Shiva Rajkumar. The backdrop was Katrina Kaif's wedding. Hold your horses, we mean the reel wedding and not real. When sharing a behind-the-scenes image with the three superstars on social media, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "Historical moment for Jaya and me … three superstars children of three iconic legends of the Indian film industry work together with us … what an honor. Nagarjuna – son Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Telugu. Shiva Rajkumar – son Dr. Rajkumar, Kannada. Prabhu – son Sivaji Ganesan, Tamil. "

That was not all. Big B shared some more photos of the session in his official blog in which you can see Katrina dressed as a bride in a mandap along with Amitabh and Jaya.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared his experience working with southern legends.

He said: "What an honor for Jaya and for me … the respect and the incredible monitoring and presence of these icons of our industry, is beyond any expression … I had the privilege and the great honor of meeting and spending time with All three legends … I worked on movie remakes of Shivaji Ganesan and Dr. Raaj Kumar … and Nag gave me the honor of being on a project with his legendary father Akkineni Nageshwara … but what has been more special is the family ties we enjoy with each other, then and now. So many special moments to describe … but there isn't enough time to do it now. "

Sweet, isn't it?